Seven new people have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Saturday update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
This makes 28 new total cases (27 positive and one presumptive) since last Sunday, for a total of 315 with COVID-19.
“We know we keep reiterating this message, but our primary focus is to do everything we can to protect the health, safety and well-being of our residents,” the COVID-19 Response Team said in its Saturday update. “With the onset of cold and flu season, holiday happenings on the horizon, people yearning for social activities and parents already expressing remote teaching fatigue, it’s important that everyone get back on track with COVID-19 prevention measures.”
Three Douglas County residents are being cared for in local facilities, one is being cared for outside of the county, and one non-county resident is also being hospitalized locally. Forty-six county residents are currently being cared for in isolation, and an additional 129 suspected contacts are in self-quarantine.
The county has seen 127 total cases since Sept. 13.
That uptick in cases has been in step with a statewide increase of cases over the past week. Since last Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority has reported 2,450 new positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus — an average of 350 per day — as well as 21 deaths in the past five days.
The OHA indicated three deaths due to the coronavirus in its Saturday report.
All had underlying health conditions. Since the onset of the pandemic in March, 620 Oregon residents have died in connection with the coronavirus.
