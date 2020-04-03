Not every test for COVID-19 is successful.
Some patients in Douglas County and around the world are receiving the unfortunate news that they have endured that 5-inch swab up the nose and the long wait for results, only to discover that the lab is unable to tell them whether or not they’ve contracted coronavirus.
Although most of the tests do work, Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer Thursday confirmed reports that some of those who’ve taken the test have heard back from their doctors that the lab wasn’t able to get the results.
Dannenhoffer said what’s happening in many of these incidents is that there’s not enough material that comes out on the swab when the sample is taken. The lab extracts DNA from the sample, so if there isn’t enough material it can’t determine if the coronavirus is present.
“You’re sticking this in 5 inches, twirling it and then taking it out. So I can’t see back 5 inches to see if there’s any goo on the swab, and certainly, when I pull it out it looks like a swab. So it’s possible that there’s just not enough material on the swab to test,” said Dannenhoffer, who has taken many samples at the drive-thru clinics in Roseburg.
He said it’s not a problem that’s unique to the drive-thru clinics. CHI Mercy Health has reported similar issues, as have facilities around the country.
When there’s not enough goo on the swab, the lab will report the sample QNS, or “quantity not sufficient.”
That’s not a fault of the person who took the sample, and it’s certainly not a fault of the lab, Dannenhoffer said. It’s just one of the disadvantages of this type of testing.
It’s not the only flaw in the testing system being used in the United States, Dannenhoffer said. Ideally, he said, we’d have a test that’s easy to perform, highly accurate and fast.
A great test would be a simple blood test or a swab that can be checked in a matter of hours, for example.
Instead, this is a test that patients say “feels like a brain biopsy,” and yet it’s difficult to determine if enough of a sample has been found.
It’s usually accurate, but not always. A person with COVID-19 will get a positive result just 60 to 70% of the time with this test, Dannenhoffer said.
And there has been a long wait for results, especially for the results of the first two drive-thru clinics, though the wait time is going down.
“Right now, we have a test that’s slow, that’s pretty accurate but not as accurate as we would like, and hard to collect. Kind of the worst of all three worlds,” Dannenhoffer said.
He also said ideally, testing should have begun earlier. Months ago, he said, 1 million Americans should have been tested every day. Because they weren’t, in some parts of the country the pandemic is now out of control, he said.
