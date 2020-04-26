It’s not a stretch to say that the explosion of the coronavirus across the world has been unlike any public health crisis any of us have ever witnessed in our lifetimes. Just a couple months ago, it was considered a problem for China, then Europe, with U.S. officials — politicians and health experts alike — assuring people here there was nothing to worry about.
Obviously, they were wrong.
One only need look at the number of cases in the U.S. to understand how fast, and devastating, the spread of the virus has been.
On March 3, there were 118 positive cases identified in the U.S. By March 11 that number had grown to 1,281. It ballooned tenfold to 13,747 by March 19, and exploded to 83, 836 just a week later, March 26.
The spread only got worse from there: 213,372 on April 1; 632,548 on April 15; more than 835,000 today.
The number of U.S. deaths is equally staggering. There was one known death on March 1. That number grew to 260 on March 21 and 4,079 on April 1.
Two weeks later, on April 15, the number of dead in the U.S stood at 26,057. Today more than 47,000 Americans have lost their lives to the coronavirus.
How did all this happen? So much, so quickly? The following timeline provides a glimpse into the worst pandemic in the last century.
Late December 2019: Chinese health authorities report that dozens of people in Wuhan, China, are being treated for a mysterious type of pneumonia. Many of those who are ill had visited a live animal market in Wuhan, but authorities say they do not find evidence of the virus spreading from person to person.
Jan. 11: China reports its first novel coronavirus death, a 61-year-old man who had visited the live animal market in Wuhan.
Jan. 21: The first confirmed case in the United States is a man in his 30s from Washington state, who had traveled to Wuhan. Japan, South Korea and Thailand also report their first cases around this time.
Jan. 23-24: In China, public transportation is stopped for more than 35 million people, despite it being the start of Chinese New Luna Years celebrations. Chinese officials announce they are building a 1,000-bed hospital to treat the growing number of virus patients. Three cases are detected in Europe.
Jan. 30: For only the sixth time in history, the World Health Organization declares a “public health emergency of international concern,” a designation reserved for extraordinary events that threaten to spread internationally. That same day the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the first case of person-to-person in this country is the husband of a Chicago woman who displayed symptom after visiting China. “We understand this may be concerning, but based on what we know now, our assessment remains that the immediate risk to the American public is low,” said CDC director Robert Redfield.
Feb. 5: More than 3,600 passengers are quarantined on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan. The number of confirmed cases on board the ship would eventually exceed 700, making it one of the largest outbreaks outside of China.
Feb. 6: The first COVID-19 related death in the U.S. occurs in California, an autopsy later shows.
Feb. 11: The WHO announces that the novel coronavirus has a new name: COVID-19. “Co” stands for coronavirus, “Vi” is for virus and “D” is for disease. Meanwhile, China has its highest daily COVID-19 death toll at 103, pushing the total past 1,100.
Feb. 23: Italy enacts its own lockdown, closing restaurants, businesses and schools in the northern part of the country as the virus spreads there
Feb. 26: President Trump names Vice President Mike Pence to head the nation’s coronavirus task force. “We’re very, very ready for this,” Trump said. “The risk to the American people remains very low.”
Feb. 28: The Oregon Health Authority reports the first case of COVID-19, a resident of Washington County and an employee at an elementary school in adjacent Clackamas County. The individual had not traveled to an infected area, meaning that the virus had likely been contracted within the community.
Feb. 29: A Washington man dies from exposure to COVID-19. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declares a state of emergency, saying the virus “could likely be a worldwide pandemic.”
March 1: Oregon confirms its second case, a household contact of the state’s first case.
March 3: The U.S. has more than 100 COVID-19 cases. China has more than 80,000.
March 7: Oregon identifies four new cases among residents in Jackson, Klamath and Washington counties.
March 8: Douglas County identifies its first coronavirus case. Oregon identifies seven more cases, and Gov. Kate Brown declares a state of emergency to address the spread of COVID-19.
March 11: The WHO declares the spread of COVID-19 has become a pandemic. The U.S. now has nearly 1,300 cases.
March 13: President Trump declares a national emergency.
March 15: The CDC warns against holding or attending gatherings of more than 50 peoople, such as festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events and weddings for eight weeks to avoid spreading the virus.
March 16: Douglas County declares a state of emergency.
March 17: Douglas County Health officials hold their first drive-thru clinic at the Douglas County Fairgrounds to test for the COVID-19 virus. Seventeen people are tested. Nationally, West Virginia reports its first COVID-19 case, meaning the disease has been detected in all 50 states.
March 19: Italy’s death toll tops 4,000, making it the first country to report more deaths than China. The next week Spain also tops China in deaths. In the U.S., the number of cases approaches 14,000.
March 23: Oregon Gov. Brown issues an executive order, effective immediately. Known as the Stay Home order, it closes most businesses and prohibits social gatherings in which people cannot remain at least 6 feet apart. That evening the City of Roseburg declares a state of emergency.
March 24: Tokyo announces it is postponing this year’s Olympics due to the pandemic, the first time in modern history that the games have been postponed due to a global health issue.
March 26: The U.S. now has nearly 84,000 cases, surpassing China (81,782) and Italy (80,589) for the most in the world.
March 27: President Trump signs a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which provides loans to small businesses, creates a lending system for distressed companies and financial aid to hospitals.
April 1: The U.S. now tops 200,000 cases.
April 2: The world tops 1 million identified cases.
April 3: The CDC recommends the use of face masks in public to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Earlier the federal government had asked people not to wear face masks to ensure that health care workers had enough.
April 5: Oregon surpasses 1,000 cases of COVID-19.
April 10: More than 2,000 people in the U.S. die of COVID-19, the highest daily total to date.
April 11: The U.S. passes Italy as the country with the most COVID-19 deaths, with more than 19,700. The worldwide death county is more than 104,000.
April 12: Oregon has 156 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest single-day total.
April 15: Demonstrators drive thousands of vehicles to Michigan’s state Capitol, protesting the state’s stay-at home order. Protests also take place in Kentucky, Oklahoma and North Carolina.
April 20: The governors of Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia announce plans to reopen their state’s economies.
April 21: Oregon surpasses 2,000 cases of COVID-19, including 78 deaths.
No, no, no. It is *not* the case that public health experts here were assuring that there was nothing for us to worry about, "Just a couple months ago." Public health experts, intelligence agencies, and so on were trying to get action. In January, Peter Navarro warned Trump that he needed to prepare, or leave this country defenseless. Exactly two months ago today, Trump became enraged by warnings from Dr Nancy Messonnier, the director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, over a press conference indicating that the virus was here and it was spreading. Let's not fall into the "no one could have predicted" trap. It was predicted, and it was seen, and the evidence was clear, and that evidence was denied by Trump; this delay has cost tens of thousands of American lives already, and will cost tens of thousands more in the weeks to come.
https://www.vox.com/2020/4/12/21218305/trump-ignored-coronavirus-warnings
