The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 21 new cases Tuesday and no new deaths.
And a large outbreak linked to a local faith organization has become the county's single largest to date, with nearly five dozen positive cases, dozens of residents asked to quarantine and several hospitalizations.
The name of the organization was not made public.
While there has been a surge in recent cases, county officials said they've been notified the county will remain in the "high" risk level through at least Jan. 28, rather than moving back into the "extreme" risk level. That means all local businesses, including restaurants and bars, can remain open. Some limitations on the number of customers who can be served indoors remain in place.
Nine county residents with the illness are currently hospitalized, six locally and three out of the area.
Oregon reported 1,203 new cases and 54 new deaths Tuesday.
The Oregon Health Authority said one factor in the surge in deaths was the increase in cases during November and December.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday evening that vaccinations will be available to Oregonians 65 and older by Jan. 23. Her decision followed new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control recommending that change.
So far, 115,060 Oregonians have received vaccinations, according to the health authority.
Currently, shots are being given to people in the 1a category, which includes health care workers and residents and staff of nursing homes and other types of group homes.
First responders such as emergency medical services, law enforcement officers and firefighters are also included in that group.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office posted a picture Tuesday of Sheriff John Hanlin receiving his vaccination from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Fire Chief Rob Bullock.
Brown had earlier said the next group after 1a would be teachers and other school, child care and preschool employees. People who fit those de will also be able to obtain vaccinations Jan. 23, she said.
People with health conditions that can put them at higher risk from COVID-19 will not be included in the new priority group in Oregon.
