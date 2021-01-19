The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported eight new cases Tuesday, and no new deaths.
Seven county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, six locally and one out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is currently supporting 139 people who have COVID-19 and are in isolation. It’s also supporting another 308 people who’ve had contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
Statewide, 192,549 people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine in the two-shot series, with 21,314 of those being fully vaccinated with both shots. In Douglas County, 2,349 people have received a vaccine, and 169 are fully vaccinated.
The rate of vaccinations locally has grown dramatically in recent weeks. During the week beginning Dec. 27, 358 vaccinations were given in Douglas County, according to Oregon Health Authority statistics. The week beginning Jan. 2, that nearly doubled to 784 vaccinations. The week beginning Jan. 10, the number rose again, to 1,067 vaccinations.
County residents in priority group 1a, which includes health care workers, first responders and nursing home residents and staff, are the only people currently eligible for the vaccine. The county does not yet have enough vaccines even to cover that population, the response team said in a press release.
“While we are seeing high local demand for the vaccine, unfortunately the supply chain of vaccines has not caught up to the current demand,” the press release said.
The governor’s office announced last week that education workers will become eligible Jan. 25 and seniors 80 or older become eligible Feb. 28. But the Local Public Health and Douglas Public Health Network have not yet received new guidelines from the state that would be necessary to move into the next phase.
Douglas Public Health Network is taking questions about vaccine eligibility and availability at vaccines@douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
The county also operates a COVID-19 hotline at 541-464-6550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.