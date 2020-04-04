Eastern and Southwestern Oregonians who want to secede from Oregon and join Idaho are continuing to collect signatures in hopes of getting measures onto many counties’ ballots this November.
The signature-gathering process has become more challenging, though, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing.
Move Oregon’s Border Chief Petitioner Mike McCarter said Friday the project is actively gathering signatures in four counties now.
Petitioners received authorization this week to begin collecting signatures in Grant County. They had already been authorized to collect signatures in Douglas, Josephine and Umatilla counties.
The signature drive in Douglas County got a headstart with a fairgrounds rally in March that drew about 500 people.
One day later, Douglas County’s first COVID-19 case was announced and in the weeks that followed, Oregonians became increasingly serious about social distancing to avoid spreading the disease.
McCarter said signature gatherers are taking the need for social distancing seriously. They’re encouraging many supporters to download petitions online, print them out, sign them and put them in the mailbox.
A few signature gatherers have been collecting signatures in person. McCarter said some supporters in Josephine County put petitions donned masks and gloves and visited friends to ask if they’d sign.
“They visit their friends and kind of toss it to them and say hey put on a pair of gloves and sign it if you agree with it,” McCarter said.
In each county, the supporters have until Aug. 5 to collect the signatures required to get the measures on the ballot. And in counties with smaller populations, only a few signatures are needed. They only have to collect about 200 in Grant County, McCarter said.
In Douglas County, 2,954 signatures are required. McCarter said he doesn’t have a count of how many of these have been gathered so far, but about 400 to 500 signatures were collected at the fairgrounds rally.
Whether signature gathering gets easier depends partly on what happens next with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Who knows when things will open back up as far as people being able to associate with each other. We’ve still got a real positive attitude about it,” McCarter said.
McCarter said supporters are also trying to persuade county commissioners to refer the proposal to the ballot in their counties, which would get around the need to gather signatures.
In all, whether it happens this November or in a later election, they want to win over a majority of voters in 19 counties. Even if they succeeded, the votes would only be advisory. The approval of both states’ legislatures and Congress would be necessary for a border change.
