Curry Manor Memory Care's battle with COVID-19 continued over the week, with the Oregon Health Authority now reporting 34 cases and one death from that outbreak. Last week's report had the facility at 13 cases.

CHI Mercy Medical Center's outbreak rose to 43, up from 34 last week, and the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center is listed as having an outbreak involving 19 people, up from 15 last week.

Fred Meyer in Roseburg joined the list with a six-person outbreak. Cases were reported between Nov. 10 and 18.

Umpqua Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation now has 19 cases in its outbreak, up from 16 last week. Timber Town Living was listed at eight cases, up from seven last week.

Sutherlin Bi-Mart saw no new cases over the past week. That outbreak had included seven people. Clint Newell Auto Group's outbreak also had no new cases. It had included six people.

According to the Oregon Health Authority's weekly report released Wednesday afternoon, Oregon had a record week for both new cases and hospitalizations.

OHA reported 8,687 new cases in the week between Nov. 16 and 22, a 34% increase over the previous weekly record.

Hospitalizations over the week rose to 366.

Douglas County is one of 21 counties currently in the extreme risk category — a category reserved for counties with 200 or more cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period. Small counties with populations under 30,000 follow a different metric.

That designation means restrictions similar to those in place during the two-week freeze will continue beyond Dec. 3 for Douglas County.

Indoor and outdoor social gatherings will be limited to six people.

Outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed, for up to 50 people per restaurant and six people and two households per table.

Indoor entertainment facilities from gyms to museums will still be closed.

Retail stores will have to drop from 75% capacity to 50%, as will indoor and outdoor malls.

Churches will be limited to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller. Church gatherings up to 150 people will be allowed outdoors.

Offices must be closed to the public and require remote work as much as possible.

Outdoor fitness, recreation and entertainment establishments are limited to 50 people.

Personal services will be allowed to continue, and outdoor visitation will be allowed at nursing homes.