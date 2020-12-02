Curry Manor Memory Care and Forest Hill Assisted Living had large increases in COVID-19 cases, according to the weekly report from the Oregon Health Authority.
Curry Manor Memory Care in Roseburg saw one death and an increase of 16 cases for a total of 50 since last week’s report by the Oregon Health Authority.
Forest Hill in Canyonville was listed on the report for the first time with 30 cases, with the first reported case coming on Nov. 19.
Efforts to reach Curry Manor Memory Care or Forest Hill Assisted Living on Thursday morning were unsuccesful.
Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center saw one additional case this week, making it the 20th case at the facility.
The week saw record high numbers statewide of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Oregon Health Authority reported 9,100 new cases, a 5% increase from the previous week, and the sixth consecutive week of record highs.
Data for the report was gathered through 11 p.m. Sunday.
The state has also announced some changes in the format of the weekly report, which will no longer contain COVID-19 cases by ZIP code. Cases listed by ZIP code will continue to be available online.
A total of 141,356 tests were performed throughout the week, with 8.6% of these yielding positive results.
In Douglas County, the test positivity rate was lower than the statewide average at 4.7% with 104 of 2,208 tests returning positive and 2,104 negative.
OHA considers any workplace with five or more confirmed COVID-19 cases, either at the businesses or related to an employee’s positive test, active workplace outbreaks.
CHI Mercy Medical Center remains listed as a workplace outbreak. The hospital added four new cases last week. During that time, the Roseburg VA Health Care System reported one new case.
No new cases were reported in any kindergarten through 12th grade schools in Douglas County this week. Douglas County has not yet had a reported outbreak in a childcare facility.
The Oregon Health Authority issued a report (below link) yesterday with updated testing numbers for all counties from November 1 to November 29, including all tests, not just the number of people tested.
I am having trouble reconciling OHA’s testing numbers compared to testing numbers issued by Douglas County Public Health Network daily press releases. On average, there are 29% fewer OHA positive tests results for Douglas County than what was reported by DPHN. Conversely, there are 1,432% more OHA negative test results for Douglas County than what was reported by DPHN.
If OHA is using the date sampled rather than the dated reported, it does not explain the difference in positive tests between the two agencies because OHA positive tests should have been greater than DPHN positive tests. Unless someone can provide an explanation, one of the two agencies has to be wrong. If the positive cases previously reported by DPHN are accurate, that means OHA positive cases are under reported which means all of OHA’s school metrics and risk calculations are wrong.
-------------OHA--------OHA----------DPHN-------DPHN
Week------Positive----Negative----Positive----Negative----Positive----Negative
Start-------ELRs--------ELRs----------Tests--------Tests---------Delta-------Delta
Nov 1------50 ----------1146---------66------------602-----------16----------(544)
Nov 8------116---------1161---------148----------783------------32---------(378)
Nov 15----130---------2194----------178---------923------------48 ---------(1271)
Nov 22----104---------2104----------125---------407------------21----------(1697)
Total------400----------6605----------517---------2715----------117--------(3890)
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/COVID-19-Weekly-Report-2020-12-2-FINAL.pdf
12/3 - The Oregon Health Authority reported the following number of coronavirus cases for each Douglas County zip code on December 2 (below link):
97417: 38
97435: 11
97442: 9
97443: 14
97457: 93
97462: 38
97467: 52
97469: 26
97470: 205
97471: 274
97479: 121
97495: 12
97496: 47
97499: 9
https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonCOVID-19CasesbyZIPCode-SummaryTable/CasesbyZIPCodeSummaryTable?publish=yes
