Days Creek Charter School is the latest to transition to distance learning amid an increased number of COVID-19 cases throughout Douglas County.
Superintendent Steve Woods wrote in a letter to families and staff that there were COVID-19 cases in the area, although not associated with any current students or staff members and that school administrators had participated in a planning session with Douglas Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer.
“Most of the people identified are showing no symptoms; however, out of an abundance of caution and the potential breadth of an outbreak, the district has been advised to move to a distance learning mode starting next week, Monday, November 16,” Woods said. The school plans to return to in-person learning on Nov. 30, after the Thanksgiving break.
There will be in-person school Thursday, where teachers and staff will distribute materials and devices to help ease the transition to distance learning.
“Our district has enjoyed 12 consecutive weeks of in-person learning since opening in August,” Woods said. “Now we must temporarily move into distance learning mode.”
Days Creek Charter School was the first school in Douglas County to open its doors to students this school year.
It’s the latest in a string of schools that are moving toward distance learning.
Reedsport Community Charter School transitioned to distance learning for grades 7-12 on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Roseburg Public Schools announced Tuesday that it would not start in-person classes for fourth and fifth graders as originally planned.
“Our top priority continues to be the safety of our kids, our staff, and our community,” Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said. “Given the upward trend in COVID case rates and test positivity in Douglas County, it’s possible all districts may need to transition students to comprehensive distance learning.”
A staff member at Umpqua Valley Christian School tested positive for COVID-19 and the school determined not to host in-person classes for grades 2-12 for the remainder of this week and limit classes to preschool through fifth grade for next week.
Grades 6-12 will be participating in distance learning for a week, followed by a week off for Thanksgiving, and then an anticipated return to in-person education on Nov. 30.
“While this throws some major wrenches in schedules and lives, we need to not cast stones,” UVC Superintendent George Graham wrote to families. “It is what it is and this is happening all around our county. For UVC, the difference should be how we handle this trial. The book of James tells us to ‘consider it all joy when we encounter various trials.’ Granted, this is not good news, but we can still be an encouragement to those around us; we can build up and not tear down.”
