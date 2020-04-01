The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was passed last week.
The programs and initiatives in CARES are intended to assist small business owners with whatever immediate needs they have to ensure they can keep paying employees and keep their businesses from permanently closing. When implemented, there will be many new resources available through the U.S. Small Business Administration for small businesses, as well as certain non-profits and other employers. If you need any assistance, please contact your local SBA office.
The Senate Small Business Committee has provided an FAQ document to help answer a number of important questions. The following might help point you in the right direction. Do you need:
- Capital to cover the cost of retaining employees? Then the Paycheck Protection Program might be right for you.
- A quick infusion of a smaller amount of cash to cover you right now? You might want to look into an Emergency Economic Injury Grant.
- To ease your fears about keeping up with payments on your current or potential SBA loan? The Small Business Debt Relief Program could help.
For additional information, borrowers should contact the SBA Disaster Assistance customer service center by calling 1-800-659-2955 or emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. You can also visit www.SBA.gov/disaster for more information.
FAQ:When should I expect to hear from SBA after submitting an application?
Once a borrower submits an application, approval timelines vary. Typical timeline for approval is 2-3 weeks and disbursement can take up to five days. Borrowers are assigned individual loan officers for servicing of the loan.
If small businesses need help with their applications, are there any resources to help?
SBA has also coordinated with the Resource Partners, including Small Business Development Centers, who can assist with the application process. The list of SBDCs is available online at: https://www.sba.gov/local-assistance/find
Housing Assistance
The CARES Act includes modest relief for homeowners and renters in federally-backed housing. The bill institutes a 60-day moratorium on foreclosures for any homeowner with a mortgage backed by the Federal Housing Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Agriculture, or a mortgage backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Those experiencing financial hardship are eligible for up to six months’ foreberance on their mortgage payment, with another six month extension possible if hardship continues.
Renters who have trouble paying rent also have protections if they live in a property that has a federal subsidy or federally-backed loan. Owners of these properties are barred from filing evictions or from charging fees for nonpayment of rent for 120 days. For those who receive housing subsidies such as public housing or Section 8, if your income has fallen, you should recertify your income with your public housing agency.
If you are still able to make monthly payments, it is in your best interest to continue doing so. You will have to pay missed mortgage or rental payments after the relief period ends.
Student Loan Relief
The CARES Act provides multiple benefits for your student loans in order to help borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. This includes:
- Deferring payment of your federal student loans during the public health crisis.
- Waiving the accrual of interest on your federal student loans.
- Halting the garnishing of wages, Social Security benefits, and tax refunds for student loan debt collection.
All loans owned by the U.S. Department of Education are eligible for these benefits through September 30, 2020. That includes Direct Loans, as well as Federal Perkins Loans and Federal Family Education Loan Program loans held by ED. The Department of Education will remind borrowers in August that payment will resume at September’s end.
Please note that some FFEL Program loans are owned by commercial lenders, and some Perkins Loans are held by the institution you attended. These loans are not eligible for this benefit at this time.
If you are pursuing Public Service Loan Forgivess, you can’t make a qualifying payment for PSLF while your federal student loans are in forbearance. However, the CARES Act makes sure that any federal student loan payments that you skip between now and September 30, 2020, will still count toward the required 120 qualifying payments.
Note: This column has been edited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.