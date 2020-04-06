The Roseburg Denny’s is now offering up drive-thru grocery service in its restaurant parking lot at 350 W. Harvard Ave. Customers wishing to buy milk, produce, meat and a host of other food items can place their orders either online or from their vehicle and servers will bring out orders fully packaged and ready to pick up.
This new service, which more than 30 other Denny’s in Oregon and California have set up, allows customers to get the food and supplies they need without compromising social distancing protocols or having to enter high-contact spaces, company officials said. There are dozens of items available for purchase, includes staples like, milk, eggs and produce, as well as raw meats like chicken, hamburgers and steaks and deli meat.
The locations will also be rolling out home meal kits that include all the ingredients for a family meal with simple cooking/assembly instructions. The home meal kits will become available throughout the month of April.
Denny’s continues to offer free delivery nationwide until April 12 and is offering takeout and drive-up options. Delivery orders can be placed by visiting Dennys.com; placing a phone call or visiting the local Denny’s Facebook page.
That page also contains up-to-date information about grocery services or home meal kits.
(0) comments
