By this time into a normal school year, students’ backpacks are crammed with books, supplies, forgotten snacks and lost homework. Complaints about back, shoulder and neck pain are typically a direct result of too much weight incorrectly distributed and carried without a second thought to posture or ergonomics.
This year backpacks lie empty on closet floors, yet pain caused by bad posture is a bigger problem for students than ever before. If we fix the posture, kids’ pain subsides, they’re able to pay better attention, learn more, and get the most out of distance learning.
“Abnormal postures and positions place undue stress and strain on our bodies,” explained physical therapist Nicole Barnes of Therapeutic Associates Physical Therapy. Prolonged periods hunched over a laptop or tablet while lounging on a couch or slouching at the dining room table is apt to affect not only children’s bodies, Barnes noted, but their schoolwork as well.
“Making small adjustments can make a world of difference to how your child feels. If they are comfortable, they’re better able to pay attention, which leads to increased school success.”
Barnes, a certified ergonomic assessment specialist, emphasized the importance of neutral posture, which can be achieved with just five simple adjustments to a child’s at-home school setup.
- Remember the 90/90/90 rule. When sitting at a desk or table, a child’s hips, knees and ankles should each be positioned at about a 90-degree angle.
- Two on the floor. A child’s feet should be flat on the floor, but if their chair is too tall, a stool or box can be used as a footrest.
- Support the back. There should not be a gap between a child’s back and the back of their chair. If the chair’s seat is too deep, a firm pillow or rolled-up towel will do the trick!
- Give them a boost. If a child’s chair is too short to allow them to rest their forearms on the desktop with their elbows bent just less than 90 degrees, prop them up on a cushion or a few stacked towels.
- Keep the screen at eye level. A child should not have to bend their neck and head to see their screen. Use a riser, or simply a stack of books, to elevate small laptops and tablets when watching or reading is the primary objective. Position the screen about an arm’s length away.
While some kids will be direct in complaining about aches and pains, other cues that bad posture is causing problems include sloppy handwriting, struggling to pay attention, failing to keep track of meetings and not completing assignments.
Whether the signs of discomfort they’re exhibiting are obvious or not, Barnes said, recognizing your child’s musculoskeletal stress can be a critical first step to making changes to their ergonomic habits that will benefit them during this time of distance learning and beyond.
If you have questions about setting up a comfortable, ergonomically safe workspace, if you notice your child struggling to maintain good posture, or if your child is complaining about headaches or nagging neck, back, leg or arm and wrist pain, as experts in musculoskeletal health and ergonomics, physical therapists can help.
