Douglas Child Abuse Response and Evaluation Services resumed seeing abused children in person Thursday, after a three-month shutdown because of coronavirus restrictions.
Douglas CARES provides a child-friendly environment at its West Umpqua Street office for assessment, advocacy, and crisis counseling concerning child abuse and prevention.
Since mid-March, Douglas CARES has been providing critical care virtual visits and phone calls where possible. Those services included mental health therapy and assessments, assessments of Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths, and child advocacy services.
Douglas CARES was deemed an essential business during the closures, so on-site emergency forensic and medical exams continued, with appropriate precautions being taken.
Douglas CARES Director Mike Nores said the organization is still in the process of staffing up after the shutdown. Two people were laid off and a half-time person is leaving at the end of July.
“So we’re down, but we’re filling the load, and we intend to continue to do that,” Nores said.
Nores said the organization plans to fill one therapist position shortly and then, hopefully, bring back one or two of those laid off.
Telehealth by video or by phone was implemented during the shutdown and is a tool that Nores plans to continue to use.
“Oh yeah, and we can do not just the mental health piece, but the skills training, and a lot of people like that,” Nores said.
There is a waiting list of clients and Nores is trying to get the cases assigned as quickly as he can, but he expects the load of clients to get heavy in the next few weeks.
“I hope that we’re disappointed in that thinking,” he said. “But it’s probably going to be a month-by-month scenario whether it’s going to stay at this flow or it’s going to bust open,” he said.
Douglas CARES hired a hygiene company to come in and disinfect everything. They will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, allowing only one person to come in with the child and asking the CDC-required questions. Clients have their temperature checked at the door and are offered a mask if they don’t already have one.
Disinfecting is going on after each client visit and then again at the end of the day.
Douglas CARES is also investing in air filtration systems that remove bacteria and viruses from the air.
The COVID-19 restrictions have caused a financial burden for the non-profit because state funding, grants, foundation funding and individual donations have all fallen off.
“We are anticipating cuts from the state. We don’t know how deep they are going to be at this time,” Nores said.
