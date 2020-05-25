From down-sized ceremonies at the Roseburg VA National Cemetery Annex and Glide Veteran's Memorial to a flyover salute to COVID-19 front-line workers by the Oregon Air National Guard, Douglas County turned out to celebrate Memorial Day on Monday.
In anticipation of a flyover by four F-15 Eagles, people filled the parking lot of the former Kmart store in Roseburg. Children positioned themselves on the hoods of vehicles and more than one American flag was visible.
A handful of employees from the CHI Mercy Medical Center stood outside the front doors of the hospital to watch the flyover designed to honor them and other health care workers and first responders across Oregon.
At about 11:08 a.m., somebody shouted, "Here they come."
The F-15 Eagles emerged from the south, said to be flying 2,000 above the ground at an airspeed of 400 mph. After passing over the CHI Mercy Medical Center, the jets continued north where they were scheduled to reach Cottage Grove eight minutes later. In a little more than an hour, the jets were able to visit 13 locations in Oregon, including the Roseburg VA Medical Center campus.
At the Glide Veteran's Memorial, about 50 people turned out for a Memorial Day ceremony open to the public Monday morning.
It was a short ceremony with two Army cadets and an Iraq War veteran placing the flags at the memorial located next to the Glide Community Center.
Highly decorated Vietnam veteran Mike Armstrong was the emcee for the event and helped organize it. His son Matthew Armstrong is an Army combat veteran having served in Iraq in 2005-06.
Heidi Wood played the bagpipes and Tony D'Agnese played patriotic music on the trumpet.
Several veterans and some current members of the military participated in the event.
"For a small-town gathering on a Memorial Day to remember our fallen, it doesn't get any more meaningful than that," Mike Armstrong said.
Matthew Armstrong, came from Monterey, California, to help with the event since his business has been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"This holiday has become more important to me having understood my dad's service and the people he served with," Matthew Armstrong said. "I'm glad to be here to remember those people who gave the ultimate sacrifice and never came back home from the conflicts they were in."
Jacob Thompson, who just graduated from the U.S. Army Military Academy at West Point, is a Glide High School graduate celebrated Memorial Day at home.
"It was awesome, well done, it's much bigger turnout than I expected with the whole pandemic thing," Thompson said.
Rhett Syverson never got to actually finish his first year at West Point and ended up at home so he took advantage to attend the Memorial Day ceremony in Glide.
"I'm supposed to be at West Point, but the virus has kept us all home since spring break," Syverson said. "It's very nice ceremony, but I never expected to get this opportunity, so it's a very unique opportunity for me."
(2) comments
According to Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, most hospitals nationwide now test everyone who is admitted for any reason, roughly 100,000 tests each day, fearing that they may be asymptomatic and yet still spreading the virus.
This is contrary to Mercy Medical Center which is reportedly testing only two people per day randomly.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-administration-coronavirus-testing-strategy-draws-concerns-this-isnt-the-hunger-games/ar-BB14zJAM?li=BBnb7Kz
U.S. VA hospitals confirm 13,302 coronavirus cases today and 1,130 deaths from the disease.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.