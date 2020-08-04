Douglas County health officials reported two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 Monday. But the number of people in isolation dropped to 21.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported nine presumptive cases which are included in the county's total number of cases of 134. There has been just one death and no country residents are currently hospitalized from the coronavirus.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 272 new confirmed positive and presumptive cases Monday. There were two new deaths, bringing the state total to 328 related to COVID. The state has now recorded 19,366 total cases.
The two deaths included a 71-year-old man from Marion County and a 50-year-old man in Multnomah County. Both had suspected underlying health conditions.
Umatilla County had the highest number of new cases with 64, bringing that county's total to 2,060 cases with 24 deaths recorded. Only Multnomah with 4,498, Washington county with 2,849 and Marion County with 2,692, have more COVID-19 cases that Umatilla County.
Douglas County health officials said 1,263 people have been tested in the drive-thru clinics in Douglas County, which are conducted by the Douglas Public Health Network. Another drive-thru testing clinic is being held today in Roseburg.
Officials said if you are having symptoms of COVID-19, such as a cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, diarrhea, sore throat or decreased sense of smell and taste, you should contact your doctor to see if you should get tested.
Patients without a primary care provider that are looking to get a COVID-19 test can contact the Sutherlin Aviva Health Clinic at 541-459-3788.
If you have questions or need more information about the governor’s phased reopening plans, sector-specific guidelines or her newest statewide orders, call Business Oregon's Navigator Hotline at 833-604-0880 or go to the governor’s COVID-19 website at govstatus.egov.com/or-covid-19/.
