As Cynthia Armstrong and Amber Sigler left Sherm’s Thunderbird Market with a cart half full of groceries, they peeled off their cloth face masks and took deep breaths.
Behind them, signs around the doors of the market asked customers to put on a mask before entering.
“It’s like the new bra,” Armstrong said, and they both laughed. “I get that they’re there to keep everybody else safe from the spread, but they’re just extra.”
Sigler questioned the benefit of wearing masks, and said she hasn’t seen stores checking the quality of masks people wear.
“It’s about compliance, it’s not about safety,” Sigler said, sharing a widespread sentiment that health experts in Douglas County are working against.
It has been a week since Gov. Kate Brown made it mandatory to wear a mask while inside indoor public spaces statewide, in response to days of record-breaking COVID-19 infections. Around Douglas County, businesses have had to adjust their usual practices to enforce the policy.
As of Wednesday morning, the state of Oregon had reported 10,605 total cases of coronavirus, and Douglas County had reported 54 total cases. Fourteen of those were newly reported from the last week.
Since last Wednesday, face masks have been required in all public indoor spaces such as grocery stores, gyms and churches. There are exceptions for children under 12 and people with medical conditions that make wearing a face mask difficult. Anyone can take their mask off while eating or drinking at a restaurant.
During Brown’s press conference on July 1, she said that she does not want local police issuing tickets to individuals and businesses. Instead, enforcement will come from state agencies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission and the Oregon Health Authority.
“If covered businesses ignore the rule, then OSHA and other state agencies are ready: following up on complaints and using all the tools available to ensure enforcement,” Brown said. “I’m very serious about this. I’m also willing to bet that Oregonians will want to frequent businesses where they feel safe.”
OSHA spokesman Aaron Corvin said that they have seen an initial surge in complaints against employers and individuals over the weekend.
He said employers who take meaningful steps toward enforcing the mask requirement will not be cited. Willful steps would include stopping unmasked people at the door and offering them a mask. It also includes offering curbside pickup, face shields and other alternatives to people who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition.
“It is not enough to put up a sign,” Corvin said. “Our expectation is that business representatives engage.”
Violation of the mandate can carry a Class C misdemeanor for individuals or businesses. Corvin said that if businesses refuse to take steps toward mask enforcement, they can be fined for willful violation.
OSHA is offering free, virtual consultations for businesses to assess their risk level and preparedness.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks reduce the spread of the virus by blocking the respiratory droplets expelled during speech, coughing and sneezing. Because their use has become politicized, medical experts have had to get creative when teaching people the benefits of wearing a mask.
Douglas Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer has taken to the Douglas Public Health Network’s Facebook page, making videos out of his garage where he answers viewer questions and does demonstrations. He referred The News-Review to these videos for information.
“I’m not about to tell people what they should or shouldn’t do, but please wear a mask,” Dannenhoffer said in a video last week. “I’m pleading with you to go ahead and socially distance, just be careful about gatherings, and if you can’t maintain social distance because you’re in a crowded place, please wear a mask.”
He recommended using masks in places without social distancing, meaning people from different households are unable to keep at least 6 feet away from each other. These spaces, which include grocery stores, fall under last week’s mask requirement.
Inside Fred Meyer on Monday, almost everyone had some form of face covering. But many let their masks slip below their noses as they shopped in the busy store, and some took their masks off entirely once they were out of sight of employees.
As Willard Mattson left with his groceries, he rode a motorized scooter and donned a blue medical mask. He’s in the high risk category for COVID-19: over 60 with heart problems, and he said he recently left the hospital because of them.
Mattson said he is grateful for the new policy, but thinks it should have happened much sooner.
He said he hopes the people who are against wearing masks will understand the risk they put others in.
“It’s their right, but it’s killing other people. A lot of people like me,” Mattson said. “And it’s not your right to kill people, first of all. I did enough of that in Vietnam.”
I encourage DougIas County to foIIow the state guideIines regarding reporting of confirmed cases and presumptive cases. It's siIIy to use a different system and it's worse than siIIy if the intent is to disguise the increased number of cases. It wouId aIso heIp if the generaI Iocation of cases was made pubIic, such as saying cases were in North, South, CentraI or CoastaI areas of our geographicaIIy huge county. If peopIe were made aware of hot spots, they might become extra motivated to wear face coverings, to sociaI distance and to avoid gatherings in those areas. If cases are evenIy distributed, peopIe might become more motivated to practice precautions everywhere. Accurate information heIps peopIe practice wise decisions in daiIy Iife. PIease, Commissioners, stop downpIaying what's going on, give us good info and trust that the good citizens of DougIas County wiII respond with gratitude and wiser behavior.
The Oregon Health Authority publishes a weekly summary report (below link) every Wednesday. In it, OHA reported this is the second consecutive week fewer (doesn’t say how much fewer) than 95% of new cases were contacted by local public health staff within 24 hours, repeating for the second week that more contract tracing resources are needed.
Oregon’s positivity rate increased from 4.2% to 5.0% over the last week, indicating coronavirus is worsening/spreading in the state.
OHA provided the following Douglas County zip codes with the number of coronavirus cases for each. Douglas County zip codes that have fewer than 10 cases were reported as “1–9”.
97417: 1-9
97435: 1-9
97462: 1-9
97467: 1-9
97469: 1-9
97470: 12
97471: 11
97479: 1-9
97457: 1-9
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/COVID-19-Weekly-Report-2020-07-08-FINAL.pdf
Masks are giving you a false sense of security that causes you to not fix other problems and will therefore increase risk of death.
Why do you trust government health authorities? Such people are responsible for huge criminal atrocities such as the Tuskegee Experiment. Never trust somebody just because they work for the government.
There are multiple medical doctors contending that masks are ineffective for viral infections such as influenza virus and coronavirus (e.g. common cold is said to be often caused by a coronavirus other than SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV, and MERS-CoV) and may increase harm to those wearing them such as by increasing headaches and respiratory problems.
Here's an MD writing about this, citing many scientific studies to support his opinions:
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/masks-dont-work-review-science-relevant-covid-19-social-policy-0
He also points to many other factors to consider, for example citing research that shows the R0 (infectious spread rate) of viruses is largely influenced by humidity of the air and how this affects viral particles. That could at least partly explain why the concentration of infections shifts around from area to area as weather changes and social factors like how much time people spend in dry indoor air.
Please read the article.
If you take the time, you will see that there are other viewpoints that have scientific basis that may be far more helpful than the dogma of those who helped create this disaster and profit from it.
There are also many other scientifically based viewpoints that are highly relevant, but which are being censored by Big Tech that seeks to ensure that only WHO propaganda is seen by the masses.
As if the WHO has done such a great job handling all of this.
They cannot keep their story straight from week to week, lied for China to help it cover up what is going on, and are controlled by Bill Gates (reportedly the 2nd largest funder of WHO after the US government!) who plans to make a huge profit on the pandemic.
YouTube, Facebook, and other Big Tech corporations have even censored MDs discussing what they are seeing in their practices.
SARS-CoV-2 itself is not killing people because for a healthy person, it is a minor health challenge that many reports say often results in zero or minimal symptoms. That's why there is all the talk about asymptomatic carriers.
People who are seriously injured or die from COVID-19 are doing so because they have other health conditions, particularly high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes.
These conditions are all preventable and largely curable.
Most of the people with these conditions are malnourished, meaning very inadequate levels of vitamins and minerals and excessive intake of immune system suppressing sugars. Vitamin D3 and zinc are examples of common nutrients of which most people are deficient, but there are many more.
Also, there is the factor that many such people are being murdered by incompetent treatment such as uncovered in New York in this undercover hospital video.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ee13c3cc7a607002f0c8187
Focus on fixing the underlying problems leading to serious symptoms, injury, or death.
What typical people (not psychopaths or Big Pharma employees) would really care about this virus even if everybody gets infected with SARS-CoV-2 if nobody got seriously sick or worse?
The exclusive focus on masks and social distancing is going to increase the level of disaster.
The Douglas County Public Health Network reported ANOTHER 2 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total number of cases to 56. Douglas County had 24 total cases when our Commissioners decided for us to re-open Douglas County. Total cases have increased 133% since they made that decision without allowing the public to voice its opinion.
Positivity rate is an indicator of whether coronavirus cases are increasing or decreasing in a community and is defined by the number of positive coronavirus cases divided by the number of test results. Douglas County’s 7-day rolling average positivity rate was 0.36% before it began re-opening. Since then, the 7-day rolling average positivity rate has steadily increased to where it is today at 2.5%, which is Douglas County’s highest positivity rate since April 20. Oregon’s 7-day positivity rate is currently 4.7%.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 22 new coronavirus cases today and 186 cases and one death over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 212 new coronavirus cases and 4 more deaths today in Oregon. OHA reported 82.3% of all (ICU and non-ICU) hospital beds are occupied in Oregon today.
Numerous people contracted coronavirus last weekend during a legion baseball tournament in Roseburg consisting of ten teams from all around Oregon and California. This event and the source of the coronavirus were reported by several different Medias. Nearly all of those Medias reported a “Roseburg team” as the source of the coronavirus outbreak. Below is their quote;
“During a weekend tournament in Roseburg, the Newberg team learned that a team from Roseburg had reported two cases of COVID-19 among their players, according to Newberg School District Superintendent Dr. Joe Morelock. The Newberg team had no contact with the Roseburg team but they decided to leave the tournament early anyway, Morelock said.”
Yet the News-Review claims to have quoted the same Newberg media when it said;
“Newberg Schools Superintendent Joe Morelock said one of those eight people was reported to have symptoms. Morelock said the Newberg team had no contact with the Grants Pass team that left the tournament early because two people that were associated with that team had tested positive.”
The two quotes from the same person are entirely different. I have been unable to find the quote attributed to Dr. Morelock by the News-Review in any other media. All medias that identify the source claim it was a “Roseburg team,” NOT a “Grants Pass team.”
My searching leads me to believe the News-Review intentionally changed Dr. Morelock’s quote. I challenge the News-Review to provide the report from KOIN-TV in Portland that quotes Dr. Morelock saying it was a “Grants Pass team.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/8-people-connected-to-newberg-youth-baseball-team-test-positive-for-covid-19/ar-BB16rFIO
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/blueberry-farm-works-to-stop-covid-spread/article_0b6c4fcc-9961-5596-b0f4-ba4bc975c9a6.html#comments
The Mail Tribune (Medford) stated it was Grants Pass' team that had the two players who tested positive. They reported that last week and I haven't seen a correction from them.
"Medical Conditions"
Thats the magic word now in douglas county. At Costco where I work where they made masks mandatory before the it reached state level its seems most of the town developed a medical condition over night so they didn't have to wear one. Now that its state level, it seems even more people have mysteriously developed medical conditions over night. Its to the point now where we have more maskless people inside Costco at one time than we do masked ones on some days. Talking to people that go to/work at other retail/grocery stores here, it seems to be a similar story. Even if its a governor order, the state has no authority to mandate or overturn federal related things like the american's with disabilities act so it makes the mask policy a huge laughing stock. Now if it was a presidential order to wear a mask that might be another story, but our president apparently would rather die than be seen wearing a silly mask, so that'll never happen.
There are plenty of scientific reasons to doubt that masks work for preventing the spread of viral infections. This article links to many such studies, some of which also point out health problems worsened by masks.
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/masks-dont-work-review-science-relevant-covid-19-social-policy-0
According to Richard Galanti, the chief financial officer for Costco, If someone comes in without a mask, we just ask them to leave.” Too bad more stores, restaurants and medical practices aren't doing the same.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/i-feel-threatened-florida-mans-viral-outburst-over-costcos-mask-policy-costs-him-his-job-at-insurance-company/ar-BB16sFiP?li=BBnb7Kz
The chief financial officer isn't even inside any of the physicals stores. I'm pretty sure hes not even part of the mob of corporate managers that flies down to inspect the stores every few months, thats just publicity talk right there. I have not seen anyone from management at my store go out of their way to tell someone to leave for refusing to wear a mask. You'd also be really taking your chances in this day age with the americans with disabilities act. Even if the person is lying about having a medical condition so they don't have to wear a mask, its the very fact that a businesses even asked or questioned about someone having a medical condition is enough for a potential lawsuit, not to mention all the trouble you can get into with privacy violations these days. That being said, its probably why I haven't seen anyone refuse to let someone in, and honestly I don't blame them for fear of getting in trouble or hot water legally.
Thanks. I've read your previous comments along the same line in the past and was curious whether Costco had changed anything. Sounds like Costco says one thing but does another.
Is Costco considering curbside pick-up like they have at Fred Meyer, Dominoes and Lowes?
The Douglas County Commissioner’s COVID-19 Response Team issued a “Special Report” yesterday to Douglas County residents regarding the threat of coronavirus that said;
“Many of our residents have been asking why we have seen a steady increase in our positive confirmed cases in the last few weeks. The answer is TRAVEL! Yes, the majority of our recent cases have been directly linked to travel outside Douglas County, and especially those residents that have chosen to travel outside of Oregon.”
While the vast majority of cases are kept secret from the community, we know a number of the recent cases were not related to residents traveling outside of Oregon or even out of the county. According to the KGW8 news station in Portland, at least 8 people associated with Newberg’s baseball team contracted coronavirus at a ten team 4th of July baseball tournament in Roseburg. It was reported at least 2 Grants Pass Nuggets players also contracted the disease. The Commissioner’s COVID-19 Response Team refuses to release the number of Roseburg ball players, coaches or adults who were infected. But DPHN reported at least 8 Douglas County residents were infected during the duration of the tournament.
Why don’t you ask our County Commissioners why they failed to mention the numerous coronavirus cases diagnosed on multiple baseball teams because our county leaders made the highly questionable decision to bring potentially infected baseball teams from all around Oregon and California to Roseburg to participate in a baseball tournament during the middle of a pandemic? While you are at it, also ask our Commissioners whether the two coronavirus cases reported by Roseburg’s VA over the last week resulted from travel outside Oregon. I think you will find none of those cases had anything to do with Douglas County residents traveling outside the State or County.
Like our country’s President, our County Commissioners are coming under increasing pressure from their mishandling of coronavirus in Douglas County. They are fielding more and more question about the rapid increase in Douglas County coronavirus cases resulting from their push to reopen Douglas County and felt it necessary to email their “Special Report” today in an hopeful attempt to appease those questions and concerns over their leadership.
Now that you have more information indicating not all new coronavirus cases were caused by residents bringing the disease back from their travels, give the Commissioners a call and ask them again why we are seeing more cases. Isn't it about time they should start taking more responsibility for their questionable decisions and misleading information.
What about the effect of weather such as discussed in this article?
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/masks-dont-work-review-science-relevant-covid-19-social-policy-0
This cites research that shows the R0 (infectious spread rate) of viruses is largely influenced by humidity of the air and how this affects viral particles. That could at least partly explain why the concentration of infections shifts around from area to area as weather changes and social factors like how much time people spend in dry indoor air.
Mike, it seems to me you are well-intentioned, but keep focusing on tests (which are unreliable with huge false positive rates) and masks and social distancing which are also unreliable or even simply ineffective.
Mainstream media keeps claiming tests and masks and social distancing are so important while Big Tech censors so many other points of view, even when they are scientifically valid with evidence to support them and are being presented by doctors and scientists.
There are other explanations for the rise in infections in the less humid weather we have now.
A quote from
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/masks-dont-work-review-science-relevant-covid-19-social-policy-0 :
In fact, Shaman et al. showed that R0 must be understood to seasonally vary between humid-summer values of just larger than "1" and dry-winter values typically as large as "4" (for example, see their Table 2). In other words, the seasonal infectious viral respiratory diseases that plague temperate latitudes every year go from being intrinsically mildly contagious to virulently contagious, due simply to the bio-physical mode of transmission controlled by atmospheric humidity, irrespective of any other consideration.
Therefore, all the epidemiological mathematical modelling of the benefits of mediating policies (such as social distancing), which assumes humidity-independent R0 values, has a large likelihood of being of little value, on this basis alone. For studies about modelling and regarding mediation effects on the effective reproduction number, see Coburn (2009) and Tracht (2010).
To put it simply, the "second wave" of an epidemic is not a consequence of human sin regarding mask wearing and hand shaking. Rather, the "second wave" is an inescapable consequence of an air-dryness-driven many-fold increase in disease contagiousness, in a population that has not yet attained immunity.
So what you're saying is: its not the heat but the humidity.
What happens if our population NEVER attains immunity or the immunity only lasts a couple of months like several new studies indicate?
Florida is setting records every day. it's humid there. It's also humid in Houston, TX and their ICUs are full. It's humid in New Orleans and they have major issues. It's humid all over Brazil and they're right behind us with Covid infections. Humidity isn't killing Covid-19, but social distancing and mask usage sure is working well in Europe.
