For Lindsay Rose, workouts at her gym had become an important part of her life.
On Friday, she couldn’t wait to get back.
“I’ve waited all my life for this,” Rose exclaimed as she came into the Fitness First gym in Roseburg for the first time in two months.
“I couldn’t sleep. I was so excited," Rose said later. "I kept checking Facebook to make sure that the (the owner) didn’t change his mind.”
Early risers and fitness enthusiasts were out early Friday morning at Fitness First after nearly two months of being without their gym or exercising routine.
David Washburn, a member of the gym for more than 30 years, said he really missed the daily trips to the gym.
“You get to know these guys, it’s fun, but this is my first day and I find a significant loss of strength,” Washburn said. “I bet I’ll be sore tomorrow.”
David Malinoff still worked out during the closure, but he likes the environment at the club.
“It’s coming back to a super positive environment, and I’ve worked out at several gyms across the country and this, by far, is the cleanest and most organized,” Malinoff said.”This is probably the safest place to be during this pandemic as far as cleanliness.”
Owner Alan Corder said about 20 of his longtime regulars were were at the gym early, and all of them were anxious to get back to their exercise routine. Some arrived as early as 4 a.m. Friday.
Seeing all the members come back choked him up a little.
“The staff was very supportive during this time, and my members, a lot of them just kept paying their dues regardless of their access and that was a very humbling experience for me,” Corder said.
Loyal members did everything they could to make sure the gym would survive.
“We didn’t stop our payments, we paid the whole time even though he was shut down because we were afraid he would go out of business,” Rose said. “And we didn’t want that.”
George McIntyre, a 94-year-old World War II torpedo bomber pilot and his partner, Kathy McIntyre, are 26-year members of the club who have always been faithful with their workouts. So during the shutdown, they tried to find other ways to work out, but it wasn’t the same as being at the gym.
“The best part is getting back into the habit knowing that you’re doing a little something for yourself, and it’s far better to come here because the weights which we don’t have at home,” George McIntyre said.
“We don’t have the resistance weights, so we were using canned vegetables to give us a little extra weight,” Kathy McIntyre said.
Some restaurants also opened Friday, but they had social distancing and other rules still in accordance to Phase l of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan in Douglas County.
At McMenamins Roseburg Station, the restaurant had been doing takeout only. Manager Melissa Smith said the restaurant had made several changes to comply with regulations.
Seating capacity was cut down to 12 tables so customers can’t go within 6 feet of each other, there is an entrance only and exit only, and they can’t have a party with more than 10 people.
Julie Pressel and Olivia Garza-Anaya, nurses in the Oregon Surgery Center, had returned to work after being furloughed and took advantage of the restaurant opening to celebrate.
“We went back to work and worked all week, we had a busy week and we’re super happy,” Pressel said.
“We’re nurses in a pandemic and we were unemployed, so we went back to work and thought we would come out and veg out,” Garza-Anaya said.
McMenamins has been open for takeout orders for a few weeks, so they’ve gotten used to going around every 30 to 60 minutes wiping down things with sanitizer. The staff must wear masks and use gloves when sanitizing door nobs. Each booth must be sanitized after a customer leaves, and customers have to be out by 10 p.m.
“It’s kind of exciting to get back to feeling somewhat of what we once were, knowing that it’s going to be different, but I’m excited to have people in the building that can have a beer or wine or a burger and get back to somewhat normalcy,” Smith said.
Beauty Shops and barber shops finally got to open, but by appointment only.
Steve Billman said he was way overdue for a haircut and his wife was also ready for a trip to the beauty shop.
“My wife is having her eyelashes done, that’s a big thing for her,” said Steve Billman, while he was getting a haircut, by Maria Crince at Heavenly Hands! Heavenly Hair at Southeast Jackson Street in Roseburg.
Crince said two months of no income was tough to take, but she’s thrilled to be back in business.
“It was just a nightmare, but we made it through,” Crince said.
Mike Dillman said he was also way overdue for a haircut.
“I was two weeks overdue when they shut down this thing,” Dillman said. “I let my wife try it and, and I ended up doing it myself in the back yard and the clippers stopped working halfway through.”
Some restaurants decided to wait until next week to open.
Splitz Family Grill on Diamond Lake Boulevard in Roseburg will open at 11 a.m. Monday.
A phone message at Brix Grill on Southeast Jackson Street in Roseburg stated that the restaurant will open at 8 a.m. next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.