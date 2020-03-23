The Douglas County Courthouse and county parks will close this week, following Gov. Kate Brown's announcement of new restrictions intended to slow the spread of the COVID-19.
The Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg will close 8 a.m. Tuesday. Staff members will continue working in the buildings and in most offices will be available by phone, email and online.
Effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, all Douglas County-operated parks and campgrounds will be closed. This will include the closure of entrances, parking, restrooms and showers, playgrounds, picnic areas, gazebos and pavilions, disc golf courses, campsites, docks and boat ramps. Anyone that currently has campground reservations will be notified of the closure and offered a refund or have their reservation placed on hold for a future date. The parks department will not be processing any new reservations or approving any special day-use or permits during the closure.
The Douglas County Fairgrounds and RV Park will also close 8 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone with reservations or planned events will be notified of the closure and can communicate with the county about canceling or postponing events. The fairgrounds staff can be reached at 541-957-7010.
Douglas County Senior Services had already closed its senior dining rooms but is offering curbside service for meals at all locations.
Douglas County Museum and Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The Douglas County Juvenile Department has locked its doors and restricted visits for all outside visitors, except when visits are necessary. Phone and video conferences are available to communicate with youth in juvenile programs. More information is available at the detention center, 541-464-6401; Rising Light, 541-464-6660; River Rock, 541-464-6406; Fowler, 541-464-6585.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office business lobby will be closed to the public until further notice unless the individual is directed by the Douglas County Circuit Court to conduct court-related business within. Emergency dispatch, law enforcement and jail services remain operational 24/7.
In-person inmate visitation has been suspended until further notice. The sheriff's office has arranged for inmates to have two phone calls per week free of charge. Additional calls or video chat is also available for a fee by visiting www.icssolutions.com. Video visitation can be done from any electronic device equipped with a webcam.
All public fingerprinting services have been suspended until further notice, including pre-employment and background fingerprinting.
The Citizen Ride-Along Program is also suspended until further notice.
There is a temporary hold on the processing of new concealed handgun license applications, which require fingerprints and photographs.
Residents are highly encouraged to visit the sheriff's website www.dcso.com before coming to the lobby as many answers to questions and forms may be available online. Additional inquires may be made by telephone by calling 541-440-4450 or by e-mail to dcsoinfo@co.douglas.or.us.
The sheriff's office will continue to provide law enforcement services 24/7, even during this emergency. It is, however, encouraging citizens to take additional precautions, including taking reports by telephone when circumstances allow.
