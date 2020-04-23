The Douglas County commissioners Wednesday announced plans to send a letter to Gov. Kate Brown, urging her to begin allowing businesses to reopen Saturday in five Southwest Oregon counties.
“Your Commissioners are dedicated to finding a safe way to give our citizens an opportunity to get back to work and to get the economy moving again,” the commissioners said in a press release.
In the letter, they wrote they were following up on a phone call with the governor that centered around getting Oregonians back to work and restarting the economy.
In addition to Douglas, the other counties seeking to reopen are Coos, Curry, Josephine and Jackson.
The commissioners acknowledged the need to ensure that the number of people with symptoms is declining, along with the number of cases, and that there is adequate hospital capacity.
They cited the county’s drive-thru testing program, and said the county has a team of epidemiologists tracing contacts of those testing positive.
They pointed to a decrease of requests for tests as evidence the number of people with symptoms is decreasing.
And, they wrote, the county has adequate hospital capacity, and has a contingency plan in place if cases should begin to increase.
“We understand the concern of an increase in COVID-19 cases once restrictions are eased and agree that a strategic approach in getting things reopened is necessary,” they wrote.
The letter also raised the possibility that continued stay-at-home orders could hurt hospital capacity.
“All five counties currently have healthcare capacity to manage the case load and beyond, but if other medical procedures are not allowed soon, they may not have, as hospitals have limited ability to bear the financial burden of being out of business,” the commissioners said.
The commissioners specifically referenced, and called for, a Phase I reopening.
The governor has said reopening should occur in three phases.
The first phase calls for people at high risk to remain at home. Others would maintain their distance from other people and avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people.
Nonessential travel would also be minimal, and workplaces would allow those who can to work from home.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, the letter had been submitted to commissioners in the other four counties for their approval.
After that, the press release said the letter would be sent to the governor.
The Commissioners are wrong. If you read their letter, they want to violate national and state standards that indicate for Phase 1, there needs to be widespread testing (about 0.7% of the county has been tested), that PPE be in adequate supply (hospitals are reusing, resterilizing PPE designed for single use) and that cases be declining for at least two weeks (cases here have been declining for about half that). Commissioners would reopen barbershops and beauty shops: "Our plans for health and safety are to still require social distancing, including the requirement to wear masks and heighten sanitation requirements for any situation where social distancing can’t be maintained (beauty salons, barbershops, etc.)...." So: use PPE in barber shops, and jeopardize nurses, doctors, etc, etc.
Apparently a nurse's life is worth less than a haircut.
Im curious as to what our commissioners think is better/improved now in comparison to where things started to go down the toilet around the time of the stay at home order being issued.
I take garden valley and stewart parkway to go to work, which is safe to say two of the busiest streets in roseburg everyday. I've seen no difference in the amount of cars on the road since the order was issued. Considering 90 percent of the businesses here are closed, and even more so on those streets alone, throw in the fact that even before tough times from the virus that douglas county has some of the highest unemployment and welfares rates in the state........you can't tell me all those people on the road I see are going to work or going to the store for "essential reasons".
I'm not saying everyone is like this, but quite a few people also are giving no regard to the social distancing guidelines. At my job I'll see people run into someone they know when shopping and than just start talking in a group of 4 or more people inches apart from eachother.
People are still shopping as if theres no care or concern to the stay at home order. Buying large screen tvs, speakers, electronics. Again not everyone is like this, but the amount of people I see doing this is still rather disturbing. One commissioner was witnessed by myself and several other people buying a new cell phone days before the stay at home order was issued, and when we were being advised not to go to stores unless we really needed to by various health organizations across the country. Just something to chew on next election.
The testing numbers for Covid19 are totally skewed. You MUST have a doctors order to get a test. Why not have several drive thru testing sites throughout the county with NO doctors orders required. The results would be a realistic number of the positive cases. The are artificially keeping the numbers low so they can open the county up for work. The result would be another round of breakouts and shut down.
Mo, Larry and Curly haven't got a clue. I hope every HEALTH CARE WORKER in this and the other counties remember these incompetent actions when election time rolls around. Again as a reminder the Imperial College of Medicine has reported the AVERAGE mean Asymptomatic period is 5.8 days. That means 12 days one could be an asymptomatic vector if the average is 6 which is also close to the quarantine recommendations of 14.
Good article. Did I miss the part where our Commissioners are asking to reopen Douglas County on April 25?
http://www.co.douglas.or.us/media_room/coronavirus/press_releases/04-22-20%20BOC%20Letter%20to%20Governor%20Phase%201%20Reopening.pdf
It appears that only about .7% of our population have been tested for this virus so far. I would like to see an increase in testing capacity before this "reopening" occurs.
As of 8:00 am this morning, the Oregon Health Authority reports Douglas County has received test results for a total of 798 people (0.72%) and is averaging 23 test results per day over the last month. At this rate, it will take another 5 months before 1% of Douglas County is tested.
The OHA is also reporting total Douglas County cases at 24 as of 8:00 am this morning. The Douglas County Public Health Network is reporting 23 cases as of noon today. I wonder which one is correct.
https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19
