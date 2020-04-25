After being closed for a month, Douglas County commissioners plan to reopen the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg on Monday.
The courthouse was closed to the public on March 24 after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an order implementing restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Commissioners announced the plan to reopen the courthouse at a news conference on the courthouse steps Friday morning. The opening will include all county departments except the Douglas County Fairgrounds, the Douglas County Museum of Natural History and the Umpqua Lighthouse Museum in Winchester Bay.
Strict social distancing procedures for county employees and for the visiting public will be in effect and citizens are urged to follow the governor’s executive orders to “stay home, stay alive.”
“In order to provide a safe and healthy workplace for our employees and visiting public we ask that you only visit the courthouse if absolutely necessary and please stay at home if you’re sick,” County Commissioner Tom Kress said.
People who who come into the courthouse who are visibly sick will be asked to leave. Those who need to conduct business at the courthouse are strongly encouraged to do it by phone if possible.
Kress said the county parks department will continue to keep operating the parking lots, boat ramps and docks that are open to the public.
Commissioner Tim Freeman is convinced the county is in good position to open the courthouse to the public.
“When I evaluated whether we should continue to be closed or open, it’s easy for me to say it’s time for us to take a reasonable, phased approach in opening and it’s time to get our county and the southern part of Oregon to reopen,” Freeman said.
Commissioner Chris Boice said the county didn’t need the state’s permission to open up the courthouse, but will have plenty of precautions in place. The courthouse will have hand sanitizers at the main entrances and each department will have hand sanitizer and masks available for the public.
“We certainly do have the authority to control what happens in our facility and we have made that decision to open the county courthouse on Monday,” Boice said.
If the virus counts go up, the county is prepared to reassess if necessary and will have the COVID-19 Response Team ready to make necessary moves.
“If we see an uncontrollable or unmanageable increase in cases, then we would have to step back and we accept that,” Freeman said.
A letter seeking approval to open businesses in five southwest Oregon counties was signed by commissioners from Douglas, Coos, Curry, Josephine, and Jackson counties and sent to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday afternoon, asking for a regional approach to the governor’s Phase One Reopening Oregon Plan suggesting an earlier safe reopening for the five counties.
In the letter, they wrote they were following up on a phone call with the governor that centered around getting Oregonians back to work and restarting the economy.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said Douglas County is in good position to move ahead. He said the county has met the four criteria needed to open. That includes declining new cases, and only nine active cases, adequate personal protection equipment, robust testing and timely results and ability to track down each of the cases.
“We are now at 23 cases in Douglas County and more have recovered than are ill,” Dannenhoffer said. “I think if there is any area that is ripe for reopening, it should be us.”
Boice said if the governor turns down their proposal, they won’t give up.
“If the answer is no, I would guess it would come with a few caveats meaning that she would have some expectations or some needs we hadn’t considered and we would have the opportunity to work with her to get to the spot where she feels comfortable with what we’re trying to accomplish,” Boice said.
When did Douglas County become our commissioners’ fiefdom?
Regarding the letter to the Governor, Commissioner Boice was quoted, “this proposal was prompted by businesses and individuals asking for help…One of the most important unknowns is this balance between trying to save people’s lives on the medical side, and destroying people’s lives on the economic side."
I don’t know about you, but I’d like to hear more from Commissioner Boice about how he balanced economics with saving peoples’ lives. Moreover, how can our commissioners make such a decision without seeking input on the record from the public whose safety may be impacted? There have been no Board of Commissioner meetings since March 11. People have no opportunity to comment on the record. They are forced to call the commissioners and subject their selves to verbal abuse off the record like the treatment I received.
Meanwhile, our commissioners conducted a press conference on the steps of the courthouse yesterday to announce the letter being sent to the Governor. The public wasn’t given a chance to voice their opinions because the public wasn’t notified beforehand. It was a secret to all but the most influential, our commissioner’s buddies; the ones who get to dump their $50,000 of garbage for free. That’s our commissioners’ version of transparency.
The public has a right to be informed and ask questions about commissioner’s decisions impacting all residents in our county, on the record, not in secret. Unless Douglas County has unknowingly become our commissioners’ personal fiefdom, the commissioners have a responsibility for finding a way to make that happen.
