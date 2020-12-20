The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 22 new cases and no new deaths Saturday.
It reported 14 new cases and no new deaths Friday.
Over the past week, the county recorded 101 cases. That’s its lowest number of new cases since the week ending Nov. 7, the response team said in a press release.
But on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority reported the state has reached 100,000 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.
There were 1,390 new COVID-19 cases statewide reported Friday and 1,542 Saturday.
The state reported 21 new deaths Friday and 36 on Saturday.
Currently, 10 Douglas County residents are hospitalized with the illness, nine locally and one out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 164 people who have the disease and are in isolation, as well as 593 people who’ve been in close contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The next drive-thru testing clinic will be Tuesday in Roseburg. County residents who want a test should contact their primary health care providers first. Those who don’t have one can call Sutherlin Aviva Health Clinic at 541-459-3788.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will hold his next Facebook live question and answer session at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the Douglas Public Health Network’s Facebook page.
(2) comments
"Douglas County COVID-19 cases dipped last week...." Well, yes, but: we don't really know the significance, since it is not reported when the tests were done, and more importantly, how many tests were done. Nationally, we are seeing a dramatic fall in testing. So we are flying blind. I'll have to applaud the current news with the sound of one hand clapping.
I should add: Oregon is doing very well, compared with most states; we are at a 5.2 % reported positivity, and only Vermont, Hawaii and D.C. are better. Idaho is at 43.4%, and Puerto Rico is an astounding 100% positivity.
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/testing/tracker/overview
