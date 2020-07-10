Douglas County’s number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 60 on Friday, with two new cases reported and one new presumptive case, according to the Douglas Public Health Network. No deaths have attributed to COVID-19 in the county.
Eighteen people in isolation in the county and one person remains hospitalized in a Portland hospital.
That one person is Oakland resident Jose Jimenez, a veteran and nurse at the Roseburg VA Medical Center, and father of six. He has been at Legacy Emanuel Center in Portland since late March after testing positive for the coronavirus.
His wife, Holly Jimenez, who is also a nurse at the Roseburg VA, has been posting updates on Jose Jimenez’s progress on a website called CaringBridge and she had some encouraging news.
On Monday, July 8, she wrote that her husband, who was intubated (a tube inserted to help him breathe) on April 4, had the tracheal tube taken out on July 4. The feeding tube also came out that day because Jose is eating better.
She wrote, “Our hope is that Jose will go to inpatient rehab soon. He will do pulmonary rehab and maybe some additional physical therapy once he gets home. It’s definitely getting closer.”
After Oregon nearly hit the 400 mark in positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 389, the highest number since the pandemic started. But the state ‘s new cases dropped to 275 on Friday. OHA reports the state’s total of positive cases is now 11,454.
The state’s COVID related death toll stands at 232 after two new deaths were reported on Friday.
Umatilla County in northeast Oregon continues to get hammered with 51 new cases reported bringing that county’s total to 937 — many of those are migrant workers near the Hermiston area.
Eighteen counties still have no deaths attributed to COVID-19. Wheeler County is the only county with no reported cases — of course, the population of that county is only 1,366.
