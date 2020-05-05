Douglas County's total number of cases of COVID-19 remained at 24 as of Monday morning, although 18 of those have already recovered from the coronavirus. One Douglas County man remains in a Portland hospital.
The Douglas Public Health Network reported 1,196 people have tested negative in tests conducted by the DPHN and other tests that have been done on county residents.
The Oregon Health Authority reports that the state has 2,759 total positive COVID-19 cases, up by 65 over the previous day with 14 presumptive cases.
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with someone diagnosed with a laboratory confirmed case.
There have been 109 deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19, but no new deaths were reported for the second day in a row.
"That's really, really, really good news," said Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer. "The fact that we have a lot of new cases, I think, is because we're doing a lot of testing."
A total of 62,054 have now been tested in Oregon.
"That's why the hospitalizations and the number of deaths are so low, even though we continue to have cases," he said.
Dannenhoffer, who serves on Gov. Kate Brown's task force for COVID-19, said he is optimistic that Brown may soon be lifting more restrictions.
"I think a lot of this is how well we do it, so if we start to have mass gatherings and spread a lot of disease, that's going to be terrible," Dannenhoffer said. "So I hope as we open up, people are really good about maintaining social distancing."
Douglas County commissioners said in a press release Monday that they have not heard back from Gov. Kate Brown on a letter they and five other Southern Oregon counties sent to her proposing to open Jackson, Josephine, Curry, Coos and Douglas counties. They say they will continue to advocate for a reopening plan.
