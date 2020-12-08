A 25th Douglas County resident has died of COVID-19.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response team reported on Monday that an 89-year-old man was diagnosed with the disease Nov. 18 and died Nov. 26.
The team received confirmation of the man’s death on Monday. No additional information was released about the man.
This was the sixth COVID-19 death reported by the county since Friday.
Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, bringing the county’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,090.
Twenty county patients are hospitalized with the illness, 17 locally and three out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 509 people who are either in isolation because they have the disease or quarantine because they have been in contact with an infected person.
Statewide, 12 more Oregonians have died of COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,331 new cases.
Those numbers bring the state’s death toll to 1,045 and its total cases to 85,788.
Those who died included a 37-year-old Multnomah County man who tested positive Nov. 27 and died two days later at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
The remaining deaths ranged in age from 50 to 93. Statewide, 565 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 120 of those are in intensive care unit beds.
Business owners have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit applications for aid from the Federal CARES Act Coronavirus Business Relief Fund.
Locally, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners has been authorized to give out just under $1.5 million from the relief fund in business grants.
The money will be distributed through the nonprofit Coos Curry Douglas Business Development Corporation, under contract with the county. Grant amounts will range from $5,000 to $75,000.
Hospitality businesses, restaurants with no drive-up option and gyms are eligible. Businesses must have 100 or fewer employees to qualify and be headquartered in Oregon and located in Douglas County.
Businesses must demonstrate a one-month decline in sales of 25% or more between March 1 and Nov. 30 as compared to the same time period in 2019.
Applications are available at ccdbusiness.org or co.douglas.or.us.
Additional information is available through CCD at info@ccdbusiness.org or call 541-672-6728 or contact Douglas County at dcinfo@co.douglas.or.us or call 541-672-3311.
It is concerning we are only learning now of a man who died nearly 2 weeks ago. I thought Douglas County Public Health Network was claiming to remain in daily contact with people who test positive to make sure they are provided with necessities. How many other people have already died of coronavirus that haven’t been reported?
That claim hasn't been made for at least a month, maybe longer. Dr. Dannenhoffer has talked about it several times in his live Facebook sessions. As the case count increases, policies and procedures had to change. That's been the reality of the pandemic all along.
IMO, it would not be a good use of resources to check and double check on patients who are receiving medical care through the V.A. or in nursing homes. Better to focus on patients in the community who have only family support or no support at all.
In an ideal world, every person in isolation or quarantine would have a caseworker to check in with them daily. For one thing, checking to see if they were actually staying in. But this situation is far from ideal.
The commissioners have allotted more money to DPHN to increase staff. That's a good thing. Unfortunately, they were at the same time encouraging county residents to defy precautions in the name of liberty. That's not a good thing. It's insanity.
I'd be surprised if 2% of county residents have ever read the daily reports exhorting people, in the name of the commissioners' task force, to comply with covid safety precautions. But the commissioners statement about not enforcing precautions was reported by all local media and then posted and reposted many thousands of times on Facebook, blogs, wherever people could find an audience. The commissioners are basically whispering "wear a mask and stay home," while shouting, "and we won't do anything if you don't." I can't respect that kind of two-faced politicking.
Right about now, it would make sense for the commissioners to scrounge through their budget to find some more money to fund a few more contact tracers. It would be the right thing to do as cases increase.
