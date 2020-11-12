The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 28 new coronavirus cases in the county on Wednesday.
That brings the total to 545 cases since the pandemic began in March.
Twelve county residents are hospitalized locally with the disease, and the county is supporting 707 people in isolation and quarantine.
Statewide the disease claimed five more lives, raising the death toll to 742. The Oregon Health Authority reported 876 new cases on Wednesday. That brings the total to 52,770 since the pandemic began.
The Response Team put together a top 10 list of the reasons why cases are soaring in Douglas County.
They involve county residents:
- Going to work when sick.
- Not wearing face masks, or not wearing them correctly.
- Traveling to COVID-19 hot spots and bringing back the virus.
- Sending children to school sick.
- Attending large holiday parties where unmasked people engage in close contact activities like dancing, singing and sharing food.
- Gathering for in-person birthday parties with guests from other households.
- Attending large prayer group sessions without following social distancing and masking guidelines.
- Visiting grocery stores or other areas without practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
- Joining poker games where people sit too close to each other.
- Huddling too close together at bars to watch football games.
The next drive-thru testing clinic will be Friday in Roseburg. Participants are required to contact their doctor about being tested first. If you don’t have one, contact Sutherlin Aviva Health Clinic at 541-459-3788. There have been 1,747 people tested at 87 drive-thru clinics since the county held its first one on March 17.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer hosts twice weekly live question and answer sessions on Facebook Live. The next one will be at 4 p.m. Friday on the Douglas Public Health Network’s Facebook page. Next week, the sessions will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Friday.
The Lancet was right:
"Dear Mr. President, you can't lie your way out of this pandemic!"
Donnie Deathcount--the world's most successful con-man--lied his way to the catastrophe we are in; and Republicans up and down the line (including our County Commissioners and Heard and Leif) went along; so our country's death rate was about a hundred times higher than the most successful countries like New Zealand, Taiwan, Japan, and--wait for it-------*China*.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(20)30363-1/fulltext
Honestly, given the title of the article, I thought we'd see pictures of Heard, Leif, and the County Commissioners. And a nice little maskless rally.
Really: Give credit where credit is due.
