The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 14 new cases Thursday and no new deaths.
There are now 11 county residents hospitalized, eight locally and three out of the area. That's an uptick from the eight who were hospitalized Wednesday and for most of the past week.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 164 people with the illness who are in isolation, and another 304 people who have had contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,152 new cases and 29 new deaths Thursday.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are currently being given out to health care workers, first responders, emergency medical services and patients and staff at nursing homes and other care facilities.
People in these groups are in the 1a category for receiving vaccinations. Only people in the 1a category are currently being vaccinated and the county does not yet have enough vaccines to begin vaccinating people in other categories.
The next groups expected to become eligible for the vaccines after 1a are education workers and people 65 or older.
Local public health officials received an additional 500 vaccines Thursday. Douglas Public Health Network had previously received 400 vaccines and given out all of them.
Among the other facilities that have received vaccines are CHI Mercy Medical Center, the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Lower Umpqua Hospital, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, and several local health care clinics.
To date, 146,137 COVID-19 vaccines have been given to Oregonians.
Wow. Really? As of yesterday morning, my healthcare provider at a large clinic said that nobody at the clinic had been vaccinated, nor was any communication provided to them on the status of when/where/how/etc. They basically are as uninformed as the rest of us. Or if you prefer the glass is half full version, they are as informed as the rest of us, which is next to nil.
Douglas County simply does not have equal access to this important, life-saving vaccine.
