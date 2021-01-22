The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 16 new cases and no new deaths Thursday.
Eleven Douglas County residents are currently hospitalized with the disease, nine locally and two out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network said it will step back its drive-thru testing clinics to one day per week, but will increase to two or even three times a week if demand picks up.
The health network is currently supporting 146 people with the illness who are in isolation, as well as another 295 people who have been in close contact with an infected person.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 849 new cases and 11 new deaths Thursday.
To date, 253,711 vaccinations have been given statewide.
In Douglas County, 2,519 vaccinations have been given, with 312 people having received both shots.
Gov. Kate Brown said last week that vaccine distribution and eligibility for vaccines would be slowed by the discovery that a promised vaccine distribution from the federal government wouldn't materialize since the stockpile it was supposed to come from did not exist.
Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden signed an executive order Thursday activating the Defense Production Act to ramp up vaccine production and build up the federal stockpile. The order will also ramp up production of testing and personal protective equipment supplies.
The American Medical Association said in a press release Thursday it applauded the decision.
"We are hopeful that the steps taken today will quickly fix the supply chain issues that have plagued the U.S. for many months — providing health care professionals with the PPE they need to protect themselves, their patients, and families from illness, ramping up testing to identify COVID-19 illness more quickly, and getting the vaccines into more arms," the association said.
There were no new local workplace or nursing home outbreaks in the Oregon Health Authority's weekly report.
Current outbreak totals include three cases at Rose Haven, six cases at The Landing a Senior Living Community, nine cases at Costco, and 67 at CHI Mercy Medical Center.
