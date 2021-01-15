The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 23 new cases Friday, and 500 more vaccines have been distributed for the current list of eligible Douglas County residents.
The vaccines, distributed to health care providers in the last 48 hours, will be administered in accordance with the the priority group guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Right now, health care workers, long-term care workers, EMS and first responders continue to be a priority for vaccinations.
People in these groups are in the 1a category for receiving vaccinations. Only people in the 1a category are currently being vaccinated.
The COVID-19 response team is prepared for a large community vaccination event — as soon as it receives enough vaccinations.
"To date, we have not received enough vaccines to move to the next phase or wave, or to hold a large community event," according to the press release.
The next groups expected to become eligible for the vaccines after 1a are education workers and people 65 or older.
There are now 11 county residents hospitalized, eight locally and three out of the area. There are currently 1,659 people who are considered presumptive or have positive cases of COVID-19.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 163 people with the illness who are in isolation, and another 330 people who have had contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,037 new cases and 21 new deaths Friday.
To date, 326,300 COVID-19 vaccines have been given to Oregonians.
