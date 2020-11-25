The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 29 new cases and no new deaths on Wednesday.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,189 new cases and 20 deaths on Wednesday.
The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Douglas County is now 15.
CHI Mercy Medical Center announced new limits Wednesday on visitors and visiting hours.
Mercy said visiting hours will be limited to 2 to 6 p.m. each day and that adult outpatients will no longer be allowed visitors unless it’s necessary due to a patient’s disability or end of life care.
About a third of Mercy’s COVID-19 patients have been in the intensive care unit, a third in the progressive care unit and the remaining third on the medical floor, Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said in a Facebook Live presentation Tuesday.
Those on the medical floor are kept in a special 10-bed COVID-19 unit, and that unit was not yet full as of Wednesday morning, according to Mercy.
Reedsport continues to feel effects from a super-spreader Halloween party at a local fraternal organization.
The Response Team also noted that there have been a rash of cases resulting from services and gatherings at four local churches.
If people gather for Thanksgiving in sufficient numbers the county could face a grim winter ahead, including days with hundreds of new cases, Dannenhoffer said on Facebook Live.
OPB reported today that deaths for non-COVID related causes are also on the rise across the region.
Dannenhoffer said in an email that death rates by county are delayed so he doesn’t know yet whether that’s true here.
“I do know that there have been some excess deaths across the country, more than could be accounted for by the number of diagnosed COVID cases,” he said.
Dannenhoffer said some of the earlier deaths may have been people with COVID-19 who were not tested. Others may result from people “delaying care for other conditions or from drug overdose deaths that have apparently increased during this already difficult year.”
The Oregon Health Authority reported the following number of coronavirus cases for each Douglas County zip code on November 22 (below link):
97417: 11
97435: 11
97442: 9
97443: 12
97457: 82
97462: 30
97467: 48
97469: 15
97470: 180
97471: 227
97479: 111
97495: 11
97496: 38
97499: 9
13 different Douglas County schools (not including UCC) have now reported a total of 23 coronavirus cases according to the Oregon Health Authority weekly report (below link). This is 3 schools and 5 more cases than reported last week. 14 of the 23 total cases are students and 9 are teachers.
Mercy Medical Center’s second workplace outbreak added 9 more coronavirus cases last week according to the Oregon Health Authority weekly report (below link). Mercy now has 43 cases for this second outbreak which doesn’t include the 10 cases from Mercy’s first outbreak in August. And this also doesn’t include Mercy owned Evergreen Family Medicine’s workplace outbreak of 5 cases in October. Altogether, Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates in Roseburg have had workplace outbreaks totaling 58 coronavirus cases which are the largest workplace outbreaks in Douglas County.
On top of that, 10 of Douglas County’s 17 coronavirus deaths have occurred at Mercy Medical Center. And don't forget, Dr. John Powell, the CEO of Evergreen Family Medicine and on Mercy’s Board of Directors, has repeatedly advocated for herd immunity and against coronavirus restrictions in three different News-Review columns and two letters to the Governor.
Are you worried about safe treatment at Mercy?
Coronavirus outbreaks in Douglas County senior care facilities continue to explode according to the Oregon Health Authority Weekly Report (below link). Umpqua Valley Nursing Center in Roseburg is now up to 19 coronavirus cases, 3 more cases than last week. Curry Manor Memory Care in Roseburg reported 21 new cases and 1 death since last week and is now up to 34 cases and 1 death. Timber Town Senior Living Center in Sutherlin added 1 case since last week, giving them 8 cases and 2 deaths.
Senior assisted living homes in Douglas County have had 61 coronavirus cases and 3 deaths. But you wouldn’t know that if you relied solely on our County Commissioners' DAILY press releases which have not mentioned, warned or cautioned the public about their outbreaks. However, if you read those press releases you would know about other life threatening issues in Douglas County, like the organized Halloween party for your children and the drive-thru Veterans Day Parade.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/COVID-19-Weekly-Report-2020-11-25-FINAL.pdf
It appears that these 29 represent a 38% positivity rate.
I have deep sympathy for the county public health people; they are operating in an environment in which political forces are arrayed in the interest of the virus.
Our public health heroes are attempting to sweep back the sea.
So sad. And just in time for the holidays.
