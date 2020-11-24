Thirty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday by the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
That brings the total to 858, more than 100 new cases since Friday, just four days ago.
There have now been more local cases so far in November than in all the previous months of the crisis. Back on Nov. 1, the total number of cases stood at 387.
And the month’s not over yet.
There are now 19 county residents hospitalized with the illness, 18 locally and one out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 237 cases in isolation and 477 people in quarantine who have been in close contact with someone who is infected. That’s a total of 714 people.
No new local deaths were reported Tuesday.
Statewide, however, the Oregon Health Authority reported a record 21 deaths Tuesday.
OHA also reported 1,011 new Oregon cases, and the number hospitalized continued to rise.
“We feel pain and sorrow for our neighbors who’ve lost their lives to COVID-19 and the families they leave behind. And each death we record is a reminder that COVID-19 is a life-threatening virus that’s easy to catch, a warning that more Oregonians will die if we don’t contain it and a call to action to stop its spread, “ OHA Director Patrick Allen said in a written statement.
The 21 reported dead included two previously reported by Douglas County. The group ranged in age from 33 to 94 and resided in multiple counties around the state.
Locally, the No. 1 cause of new cases at this point is unsafe or unprotected church gatherings, according to the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
“(W)e do not have anything against churches, we are just pointing out where our recent case surges are originating,” the Response Team said in a press release.
The No. 2 cause, the team said, was birthday parties.
“Right now we need everyone to think about the risk factors associated with these types of activities. How would you feel if you were responsible for passing this virus onto someone that you love, that might not be able to fight off the disease?” the press release said.
(8) comments
I was disgusted last week on facebook with the amount of friends I saw reposting the KPIC article about the commissioners saying they were going to ignore any enforcement with thanksgiving things that were advised against. They were acting as if they were national heroes. One friend who posted it, I commented and said something along the lines of "you realize these same people are behind the guise of the covid county task force that keeps blaming the public for increase in cases and deaths when they keep encouraging and have been documented several times doing the opposite of what they say not to do?" He didn't comment or respond to it any way.
Death statistics for 15 of 17 Douglas County’s coronavirus deaths do not match when information provided by our County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team is compared to the same death statistics published by the Oregon Health Authority. While both agencies typically provide information about sex, age, test date, hospitalized date, date of death and where each person died, rarely does the information match.
The largest and most noticeable discrepancy is date of death which typically varies by one to three days, but has varied by as much as seven days on one person who died. Because date of death is different, most of the other dates also don’t match up. Another discrepancy is the Commissioners Response Team, unlike OHA, never identifies Mercy Medical Center as the place of death. As examples, I list the death details from yesterday’s Commissioner’s Response Team press release to today’s OHA press release (below link).
DEATH 16
Commissioners Press Release – “Our sixteenth COVID related death is an 81-year-old man who passed away today, Monday, November 23, 2020, in Roseburg, Oregon. He was admitted to the hospital on November 7, 2020.”
OHA Press Release – “Oregon’s 834th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 22, at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.”
DEATH 17
Commissioners Press Release – “Our seventeenth COVID related death is a 91-year-old woman man who also passed away today, Monday, November 23, 2020, in Roseburg, Oregon. She was admitted to the hospital on November 18, 2020.”
OHA Press Release – “Oregon’s 837th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 20, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.”
As you can see, the same information provided by two different sources is often significantly different. Based on how sloppy our Commissioner’s condolences have been, referring to a deceased woman as a gentleman and indicating only one person died instead of two, I tend to put higher trust in the information provided by the OHA. If true, that means our County Commissioners have periodically withheld reporting coronavirus deaths in Douglas for up to a week.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ERD/Pages/Oregon-reports-1011-new-confirmed-and-presumptive-COVID-19-cases-21-new-deaths.aspx
36 new coronavirus cases and 0 deaths were reported today by the County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team, bringing the totals to 858 cases and 17 deaths.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 341 coronavirus cases and received 2,103 test results over the past two weeks in Douglas County. Dividing 341 cases by 2,103 test results gives Douglas County a 14-day positive test rate of 16.2% today, over three times the school re-opening metric maximum of 5.0%.
The 341 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks represent a RECORD 14-day case rate of 303.8 today for Douglas County, over five times the school re-opening metric maximum of 50.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 193 new coronavirus cases today, and reported a RECORD 1,649 cases and 19 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,000 new coronavirus cases and a RECORD 21 deaths today in Oregon. The OHA reported a RECORD 69 deaths over the past week. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon is 16.4% today.
The OHA reported 45 coronavirus patients are on ventilators today in Oregon, which is the highest number since April 14.
The Oregon Health Authority tracks hospital statistics for 7 different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported only 15 ICU beds and 116 non-ICU beds were available in the entire four county Region 3 today. There are currently 46 coronavirus cases hospitalized in Region 3 today. There were 112 coronavirus cases reported in Region 3 today.
Come on people.
Mask up! Wash your hands! Avoid large gatherings!
[thumbup]
I just read that 1/3 of parents think family holiday gatherings are worth the risk of covid-19. December is going to be hard,
Wow, and: it appears that these 36 positives are out of just 159 tests done.
Nationally, we are on track to have a record number of new cases today, along with the most deaths since last May. And a new record number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.
23% positivity today. I guess our Commissioners are seeking new things to brag about, like having a higher positivity than South Dakota.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.