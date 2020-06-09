Douglas County health officials reported no new COVID-19 cases Monday, leaving the county’s total number of positive tests at 29 cases.
There are only three active cases of coronavirus among residents of Douglas County — 26 of the 29 who tested positive have recovered and two remain hospitalized. There have been no deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
But the state has had a surge of positive cases fueled by a large breakout at a Pacific Seafood facility in Newport.
Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 61 in Lincoln County. The number was expected to go much higher after the seafood company announced in a press release issued Sunday, that it had 124 workers that have tested positive.
Another outbreak of seven positive cases was reported at Chaucer Foods in Washington County. Overall, there have been approximately 4,922 positive cases in Oregon, according to OHA, including 164 presumptive cases. A total of 149,732 tests have been performed.
The Douglas Public Health Network is continuing its epidemiologic investigations to find people who have had close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Douglas Public Health is continuing its testing, and is conducting another drive-thru test in Douglas County on Tuesday. DPHN has been holding 2-3 clinics a week and hospitals, urgent cares and clinics in the county continue to test.
