The Douglas County Board of Commissioners Monday voted to ratify a state of emergency for the county.
Monday's decision followed a Saturday emergency declaration. The commissioners found that "conditions of extreme peril to the health and safety of the citizens and visitors of Douglas County, have arisen within the county, caused by the COVID-19," according to a press release issued Monday afternoon.
The emergency declaration gives the county increased flexibility in how services are managed to promote safety and ensure resources reach county residents. The county can now waive normal bid contracts, which will allow the county to act more quickly and expedite funds to assist in the disease's containment.
"We have been working diligently with local and state health officials to meet the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. We will continue to provide assistance and support to our local health partners who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the health and safety of our citizens," said Commissioner Chris Boice.
County officials are urging people to avoid clinics and hospitals if they are feeling reasonably well, so that providers can focus on patients needing the most care. People who are very ill or having trouble breathing should call their healthcare providers and call 911 only in case of an actual emergency.
The county is also recommending residents maintain a social distance of 6 feet from each other, wash hands frequently and stay home if they are sick.
The elderly are most at risk and should take extra precautions.
Additional information is available online from the Douglas Public Health Network, Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and at 211Info.
(1) comment
Our ghostlike County Supervisors finally. What exactly have they been working "diligently" on other than waive their hands to declare a state of emergency? Tell us more.
1. Have they communicated their position on whether bars, restaurants, brew pubs, night clubs and all stores other than grocery stores and pharmacies should be closed in Douglas County and communicated this to the governor's office?
2. Have they communicated the number of coronavirus test kits in Douglas County's possession?
3. Have they clearly communicated exactly where and how to get tested when necessary other than to say contact your health care provider who in turn tells me to contact the county?
4. Have they communicated how well Douglas County hospitals are stocked with safety supplies for their medical care workers?
5. Have they communicated steps local stores are taking to restock their shelves and still utilize social distancing guidelines?
6. Have they provided workplace and last locations frequented by known coronavirus cases to minimize exposure to other people.
7. Have they communicated the number of hospital beds and respirators available in Douglas County when needed and plans to get more?
8. What have the Commissioners done?
The Commissioners should have all of this information at their disposal and should be working "diligently" to communicate it to the public to calm our fears. If not, they should resign and let someone else take over immediately who is more concerned with the safety of Douglas County residents than timber sales and attending boondoggles.
