Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg has joined a growing number of public officials speaking out against the group Citizens Against Tyranny.
Wesenberg issued a written statement Wednesday about the movement, which calls for using information requests to discover who has filed COVID-19 safety complaints with the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration and then publishing those names online. The people who filed complaints would also be banned from member businesses.
Two women were previously listed on the group’s website, where they were labeled “Filthy Traitors.” Both the names and the label were removed after an inquiry from The News-Review.
Citizens Against Tyranny also seeks to force all government officials within the county to sign on to the project or face recall efforts, and Wesenberg also objects to that part of the plan.
“This kind of response to the COVID-19 crisis, its impact on the health of our community and individual financial difficulties, is not the answer. Our Board of Commissioners have and continue to carefully walk a path to balance those competing crises and have exemplified a balanced response to the issue,” Wesenberg said.
“I will not participate in or sign on to the Citizens Against Tyranny’s ill-intended approach to this difficult issue,” he said.
Wesenberg said public shaming and banning of certain listed Douglas County citizens is “offensive to our democracy and the due process of law. It’s simply not who we are in Douglas County.”
Wesenberg is among the county’s approximately 500 elected officials.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, also elected officials, sent out a statement earlier in the week rejecting the group’s plans and saying they would not sign onto the project.
Just call it what it really is. Citizens for Stupidity.
The responses of the sheriff, Rep. Leif, commissioners and district attorney demonstrate that threatening to purge anyone who disagrees with you is not an effective way to gain support. Especially when you threaten people like the sheriff and district attorney who've spent their entire careers dealing with criminals who threaten revenge all the time.
Does anyone know if the citizens for truth group and the citizens for tyranny group are related or coordinating with each other?
Dallas Heard and his "Citizens" are group of bullies. Paranoid, whining, tinpot tyrants. Abusers, who whine about their own "victimhood" and "oppression."
Any public official who bows to them defiles their own office.
Wesenberg said public shaming and banning of certain listed Douglas County citizens is "offensive to our democracy and the due process of law. It’s simply not who we are in Douglas County." If Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg is correct, they why is doxxing the favored tactic to publicly shame and intimidate citizens who question our public leaders decisions?
I don’t remember Mr. Wesenberg issuing a written statement condemning Commission Chairman Chris Boice when he published information on-line identifying where my wife and I live in an attempt to intimidate and shame me. This came after I phoned Commissioner Boice last March and questioned the county’s lackadaisical response to coronavirus and Commissioner Freeman’s statement during a Board of Commissioners meeting when he said about coronavirus; “There is no call for social distancing…There is no call to close events…People should go about their lives.”
Mr. Wesenberg calls Citizens for Tyranny an “ill-intended approach to this difficult issue," but then goes on to commend the Commissioners for their “exemplary response.” In FACT, the Commissioner Boice response was just the opposite. It was despicable. Commissioner Boice used his influence to research where I lived and then thought out how to best intimidate me into submission, no different than what Sen. Dallas Heard wishes to do with his organization Citizens for Tyranny. Our County Commissioners are no different than Sen. Dallas Heard and Citizens for Tyranny, no matter what District Attorney Rick Wesenberg says.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
