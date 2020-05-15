Expect things to look a little different around Douglas County from now on, in the wake of Gov. Kate Brown's Thursday announcement that 28 counties including Douglas would be allowed to start what's called a Phase 1 reopening.
Oregon and Douglas County governments announced details Thursday about what the reopening authorized under Phase 1 will look like, and when counties might have a shot at moving into Phase 2.
Ultimately, the governor anticipates a three-phase process for returning to business as usual, but she cautioned that even those counties entering Phase 1 today will have a three-week wait before they will be allowed to apply for the next phase.
Brown said she knows many will be unhappy with the details of Friday's reopening.
"Some people will hear these rules and see the list of counties entering Phase 1 and say we are still being too restrictive. Others will hear the exact same information and say we are moving too quickly to reopening the economy. I've been in this job long enough to know that I am not here to make everyone happy," Brown said in a press conference Thursday.
She said her focus is on protecting the health and safety of Oregonians while understanding that job losses also have a negative impact on physical and mental health.
To obtain authorization for a Phase 1 reopening counties had to prove they had a decrease in cases and hospitalizations, and that they had adequate plans in place to trace contacts of people who test positive and address any increase in COVID-19 cases.
Remaining in Phase 1 isn't a sure thing. Brown said if counties see an increase in positive tests or hospitalizations, they could be subject to new stay-at-home orders.
Of the state's 36 counties, three in the Portland area (Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington) did not apply to reopen yet. Marion and Polk counties applied but were denied, the governor said. Their status will be reviewed weekly. And Jefferson, Umatilla and Morrow Counties are still under review and have been asked to provide more information to the state.
The details of what would be allowed in Phase 2 and 3 reopenings are still being worked out, but according to the governor's webpage, Phase 2 might include increasing gatherings to 100 people, increasing office work and allowing limited nursing home visitation.
The move into Phase 1 means that Douglas County residents can now gather in groups of 25, rather than just 10. That still puts most fairs and festivals, many of which have continued to announce closures this week, out of reach. Counties would have to reach Phase 3 before they'd be allowed to have large gatherings like festivals, and that won't happen until there's a reliable vaccine, Brown said.
And Phase 1 doesn't resolve the complaint of some local churches who want to reopen their doors.
But Phase 1 does allow many businesses whose doors have been closed — most notably stores, restaurants, gyms and personal service businesses like hair salons — to reopen. Restaurants, which had been limited to takeout only, can reopen their dining rooms so long as they ensure social distancing is maintained.
Restaurants and bars won't be able to offer buffets, salad bars, karaoke, pool or bowling.
Gyms won't be able to open their showers or swimming pools.
These rules are among the many guidelines issued by the Oregon Health Authority this week.
Those rules also say restaurants and bars must limit the number of customers and ensure tables are spaced at least six feet apart and remove seating if necessary. Customers will sit at every other booth if seating is back to back. Employees will wear masks, and the establishments will close by 10 p.m.
Barbershops and beauty salons will offer haircuts and other services by appointment only and will have to screen clients prior to their appointments. When customers arrive, they'll wait in their car until it's time for their haircut. Salons will also have to keep records of their clients and employees will wear masks. Customers are encouraged to wear masks too, but it's not required.
Childcare is being allowed to resume, with limitations on the number of children who can be grouped together in a room.
Residents of the counties that have reached Phase 1 are able now to travel for recreational purposes, the governor said. Several state parks have reopened along the Southern Oregon Coast, including the Umpqua Lighthouse State Park, though overnight camping is still closed through at least June 8. A map of which sites are open or closed is available at https://oregonstateparks.org/index.cfm?do=v.dsp_parkstatus
(4) comments
Douglas County Transparency Murdered.
Yesterday, NRToday published an article announcing future videos of Douglas County Board of Commissioner meetings will no longer be made available to the public. The title of the article is, “County commissioner meeting videos halted, may not resume,” by Carisa Cegavske. Board Chairman Chris Boice is quoted saying, “My direction to them is that I don’t care if they livestream the meetings ever again.”
When first told of this announcement, I was initially unable to find the article using the NRToday search function even though it had been published hours earlier. It was also not mentioned in the daily briefing email I receive daily from NRToday. I eventually found the article using google and have attached the link below.
The public should indeed question this unilateral decision by our county commissioners to reduce the transparency of their actions. The fact that Board Chairman Boice made this unilateral decision without putting it on a Board of Commissioners meeting agenda for discussion both by the public and among his fellow commissioners is alarming. For those who don’t understand my concern over how policy decisions are made and tax dollars are spent, they need only read the vague and meaningless Board of Commissioner meeting notes which are severely edited by the commissioners before being published after each meeting. Or should I say, supposedly published. Meeting notes from the last two Board of Commissioner meetings have yet to be published.
Douglas County commissioners want deniability for voicing their opinions and to hide illegal or unpopular actions. The easiest way of accomplishing this is by eliminating audio and video evidence of their wrongdoing. The public should be deeply troubled by commissioner Boice’s decision to eliminate transparency.
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/government/douglas_county_government/county-commissioner-meeting-videos-halted-may-not-resume/article_74fc5c27-06f2-5fc3-8bfd-bb26e7b2fae0.html
On Sunday, U.S. coronavirus cases will exceed 1,500,000 and deaths will exceed 90,000.
CDC warns doctors about childhood inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/mis-c-cdc-warns-doctors-about-childhood-inflammatory-syndrome-linked-to-covid-19/ar-BB146eLl
While the US may have performed the most number of coronavirus tests, it's nowhere near the world's leader in testing per capita. More than 30 countries were ranked higher than the US in per capita testing. And health experts say the US isn't close to the rate of testing needed to safely reopen the economy.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/coronavirus-testing-per-capita-studies-show-us-is-far-from-the-world-s-leader/ar-BB13ZVWA
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.