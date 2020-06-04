Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday that Douglas County will be allowed to move into a Phase 2 reopening Friday.
The county's entry into Phase 2 means larger groups can gather, especially at faith-based events like church services. As many as 50 people can gather socially indoors and 100 outdoors, while churchgoers at some of the larger churches can gather in groups of 250 as long as there is 35 square feet of space for each person.
Several new options have opened up for entertainment. Movie theaters, bowling alleys, arcades and swimming pools can reopen and recreational sports can be held.
Restaurants and bars will now be able to remain open until midnight, where they had to close by 10 p.m. before.
More people can return to working in offices, though social distancing is still required and working from home recommended where possible.
Brown said in her letter to the county that moving into Phase 2 comes with increased risk.
"With every restriction lifted we know transmission of the virus has the potential to increase," she wrote. "You should be proud of the work done thus far by your local public health department to test, track, and isolate new cases of COVID-19. That work has made it possible for your county to move to the next phase."
She also wrote that Phase 2 "is the last full phase until there is a widely available treatment or a vaccine for COVID-19."
Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice said the first phase of reopening has gone very well, with community support and having the right people in the right places to guide the county through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even though we are moving forward, this will not be a quick or easy road for our local businesses or residents," Boice said in a written statement. "We will all need to work together to help our neighbors, friends, families and our livelihoods rebound from this crisis. Please continue to support your local communities by making purchases, dining out, staying home if you are sick and signing up to volunteer when and where you can."
The Phase 2 announcement followed an announcement that one new COVID-19 case has been reported, bringing the total to 29. Of those, 25 have recovered and two are now hospitalized.
Douglas County Public Health Official Bob Dannenhoffer said he anticipates there will be more cases, because the threat of the virus is not gone. However, he said the county has increased its ability to track cases and support people who quarantine.
"All indicators are showing we have a low burden of COVID disease here locally. But, we still encourage people to socially distance, stay home if you're sick and wear masks in public to reduce the spread if you're asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic," he said.
In all, 25 counties received approval Thursday to enter Phase 2 either Friday or Saturday and a 26th, Tillamook, will join them Monday.
Those not moving forward yet include Umatilla, Jefferson and Deschutes counties, all still listed as under review late Thursday afternoon.
Those that had not yet submitted Phase 2 applications were Clackamas, Hood River, Lincoln, Marion, Polk and Washington counties, as well as Multnomah County, which had not yet entered Phase 1.
(3) comments
I'm willing to bet Governor Brown is unaware Douglas County has five new cases since entering Phase 1 and four new cases in the past 8 days. Commissioner Boice's letter to the Governor requesting Douglas County be allowed to enter Phase 2 claimed Douglas County only had 2 new cases (below link). What do you call that when you don't tell the truth?
One of the Phase 2 requirements is to not have over 5% new cases in the previous week. Douglas County had 13% new cases.
Another of the Phase 2 requirements is that all new cases have to be traced back to their source. Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Dannenhoffer admitted yesterday at least two of the cases had not been traced back to the source.
Do you think our Governor was made aware of those two issues before approving Douglas County to enter Phase 2 or do you think she simply chose to ignore her own guidelines when granting approval?
https://www.oregon.gov/gov/coronavirus/SubmissionstoReopen/Douglas-County-Phase-2-Submission.pdf
Taking the time to even consider as to whether or not there has been 2 new cases or 5 is mind boggling to me. The bottom line is that we have had ZERO deaths in Douglas County caused by COVID 19. Even more odd is why there is not any discussion comparing Influenza/Pneumonia deaths in Douglas County. In 2017, there was 22 deaths caused by Influenza/Pneumonia of which was a minor increase from 2016. Even more stunning, is the fact that 2017 numbers still show a significant decrease from year to year starting in 2002. Some people have said that due to social distancing, face masks etc. has played a major role in keeping COVID deaths to remain at zero. I find this to be an astonishing example. Has anyone been to Walmart lately? Enough said I would hope.
An additional question I have for all you CNN/MSNBC loyalists, is if we already have a vaccine for Influenza, why is there still any deaths caused by Influenza for folks that actually had been vaccinated? In 2017 nationally, there was anywhere from 61,000 to 80,000 deaths in total. Per the CDC, 5747 deaths were averted, credited to the vaccine. As more studies are being exposed (you have to really be watching closely as it would seem that when these studies are manifested they are getting removed quickly via social media) we are finding out that there is a mountain of junk that goes into the Influenza vaccine that has shown to cause long term medical problems.
What is this whole thing really about? My prediction is that all of Oregon will be completely opened up without any restrictions come the middle of November.
The definition of a guideline (a general rule, principle or piece of advice) isn't the same as the definition of a mandate (an official order or commission to do something). She published guidelines, not mandates. Even if they were mandates since she originated them she definitely can modify them based on a new understanding of the situation.
The very small sample size of DC's cases means percentages will be blown with pretty few cases. What should be tracked, and totally is, is the hospital's capacity. How many are showing up who end up having Covid, get admitted as an inpatient, then further need acute care including being put on a ventilator is what should be important to us all.
It's a good bet that some of the recent positives are asymptomatic (at least 40% if the numbers hold true from elsewhere). Some may be symptomatic but not sick enough to be an inpatient in a hospital. So, the even remotely worrisome cases are a blip right now.
Are you suggesting to keep our economy crippled because she shouldn't have approved Phase 2? Because she should follow some ruleset without fail?
Phase 2 could result in more cases Mike and you should pay attention to the hospital's capacity not a rigid formula determined at an earlier date but not necessarily relevant anymore...asymptomatic or low acuity cases should not stop us from getting the county back on its feet.
