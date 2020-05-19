This summer's Douglas County Fair has been canceled in response to the COVID-10 pandemic.
In a press release Tuesday morning following a meeting of the Douglas County Fair Board, the Douglas County Fairgrounds announced the fair's cancellation.
The press release said the county had hoped to continue the annual tradition, originally scheduled to begin Aug. 4.
The decision was driven by Gov. Kate Brown's announcement last week that mass gatherings would be prohibited through at least September.
"The health and safety of our fair-goers, the 4-H and FFA members, competitors, performers, sponsors, vendors contractors, volunteers and staff is the top priority of the Douglas County Fairgrounds Complex and Fair Board," the press release said.
It said the fair's management hopes to welcome guests back for the 2021 fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.