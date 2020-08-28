Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Douglas County Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 177, including 17 presumptive and 160 confirmed cases.
Ten people remain in isolation and three Douglas County coronavirus patients are being hospitalized, but are in hospitals out-of-the-area.
There have now been over 10,000 negative test results from those tested in Douglas County.
Oregon added 212 new confirmed and presumptive cases Thursday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 25,761.
The Oregon Health Authority said there were five new deaths giving the state 438 COVID-related deaths. Four of the deaths were in Washington County and one was in Malheur County.
Washington County had the most new cases with 47, Marion County had 40 and Multnomah County added 27.
The OHA reported another workplace outbreak. the number of cases at Independent Transport in Boardman has reached 21. The outbreak investigation started on July 28.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Hotline has been operating for more than five months since a week after the first COVID-19 case was announced in Douglas County.
Under the direction of the Douglas Public Health Network and support of the Douglas County Commissioners, the county set up one of the first COVID-19 Hotlines and has since taken over 2,600 calls and had over 130 local volunteers staffing the call center, including more than 45 licensed health care providers, according to the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
