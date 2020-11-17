Gov. Kate Brown announced last week that the entire state would go into a two-week freeze on Wednesday in an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
The freeze runs until Dec. 2, meaning it will cover the period of Thanksgiving when health officials fear gatherings with family and friends could create even higher spikes of COVID-19 cases. If the case numbers grow too quickly, they could overwhelm hospitals' ability to treat those who are ill.
One of the rules of the freeze involves keeping social gatherings very small. And it's not just state officials who are hoping people follow that advice this season. Local health officials are worried too.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer urged county residents to stay home and avoid large gatherings this Thanksgiving.
"Thanksgiving gatherings are potentially very high risk. People generally come from out of town and gather inside for many hours inside enjoying food, drink and stories. With a high background level of disease such as we're seeing now, the risk for spread is very high. The recommendation this year is to celebrate Thanksgiving only with your household members,” Dannenhoffer said in an email.
The freeze comes with new rules about what activities are and aren't legal during the time period. Here's a list of what is and is not allowed:
• Social gatherings, which have largely fueled the exponential increase in COVID-19 cases locally and statewide, will be limited to no more than two households and no more than six people. That includes both indoor and outdoor gatherings.
• Church gatherings can include a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 outdoors.
• Indoor visitation in long-term care facilities is banned.
• Restaurants are takeout or delivery only.
• Grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores and malls must not be filled at more than 75% of capacity and should encourage curbside pick up.
• Gyms and other fitness organizations must be closed.
• Museums, pools, sports courts and other indoor recreational facilities must be closed.
• Zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor pools and sports courts must be closed.
• Venues that host or facilitate indoor or outdoor events must be closed.
• Barbershops, hair salons, therapy, congregate homeless sheltering, outdoor sports, youth programs, childcare, schools that qualify, and exempted athletic events will continue operating under the previous guidelines.
• Face masks are required for everyone aged 5 and older in all workplaces, indoor public spaces, universities and indoor and outdoor markets, as well as outdoor public spaces where physical distancing of 6 feet is not possible.
• People with a disability or medical condition may request an accommodation.
• Face shields are not recommended except in limited situations such as speaking to a person who is deaf or hard of hearing and needs to read lips to communicate.
In a press conference last week, the governor said violating these rules will be a class “C” misdemeanor, which can be punishable by citations, fines or even arrest.
