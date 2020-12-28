An error at a laboratory led to an overcount of Douglas County COVID-19 cases.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported Monday that there have been 20 fewer cases than originally reported.
Case investigators at the Douglas Public Health Network review and verify that each positive lab result is accurate.
The health network's staff noticed a potential anomaly‚ as a sudden rise in cases involved 20 positive test results in asymptomatic people. The results came from a new out-of-state testing lab.
So network staff decided to do its own investigation, in addition to notifying the Oregon Health Authority.
The health network asked that the samples in question be immediately retested.
The retesting showed that the previous results were incorrect, and Douglas County dropped those test results from its total case numbers.
People who had been in isolation or quarantine because of the incorrect results were released.
Another two cases that had previously been reported by the county turned out to be from non-county residents, and these too were dropped from the list.
Combined, those corrections mean 22 people were dropped from the list.
With 10 new cases reported on Sunday and three new cases reported on Monday, that brings the county's total cases since the pandemic's beginning to 1,344.
No new deaths of county residents were reported Sunday or Monday, leaving the death toll at 37.
Eleven patients are currently hospitalized with the disease, nine locally and two out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 103 people who have the disease and are in isolation, as well as another 221 people who've been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 865 new cases and six new deaths Monday. It reported 1,416 new cases and five new deaths Sunday.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will hold a Facebook Live question and answer session at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the Douglas Public Health Network Facebook page.
