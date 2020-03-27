The Douglas Public Health Network reported Friday that Douglas County now has four positive case of COVID-19. In the county, 170 people have tested negative and there have been no deaths attributed to the virus.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 98 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 414 confirmed cases with 8,510 others who have tested in the state, but came out negative.
Oregon has recorded 12 deaths linked to the coronavirus. The latest was an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who died Wednesday at a Salem hospital.
Results have been slow to come in. Originally, health officials thought test results would be back in 2-4 days, but it's taken a week or longer in some cases.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said in press release Friday afternoon, "This is the most critical time for us to continue to try to contain this with social distancing. It may seem like this is dying down but it’s actually the calm before the storm.”
