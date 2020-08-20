Over 150 people lined up outside the Rogue Credit Union in Roseburg on Thursday with the hope of getting a one-time $500 emergency relief payment from the state.
People waited on the sidewalk along Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard for hours in 90-degree heat, some with lawn chairs and umbrellas and others with neither, as employees of the credit union distributed applications.
The first page of the application had four questions, and if someone answered yes to all of them, then they may be eligible for the $500 COVID-19 relief. At least, as long as the funds last.
Dereck Newstrand had the application folded in his shirt pocket as he waited in line with his dog Mik, who sat in the shade of the building. Newstrand, who was self-employed, said he joined the line nearly three hours earlier, around 12:30 p.m. after a stranger at Walmart told him about it.
“I've got several bills I need to get paid off,” he said.
Newstrand said he thinks a lot of people are in the same tough financial situation in Douglas County. He had plans for a 3D printing business interrupted by the pandemic.
To be considered for the relief assistance, applicants must have earned $4,000 per month or less before they lost income due to COVID-19. They also need to have not received all of the unemployment benefits they are owed, be an Oregon resident over 18, and be able to connect their financial hardship to Governor Kate Brown’s Stay Home, Save Lives executive orders 20-07 or 20-12.
Jaiden Darby said she lined up at 11:30 a.m. Darby said she was recently laid off from Douglas County Cleaning Professionals, where she had worked for 6 months.
She said if she gets approved for the payment, most of it will go toward diapers and other necessities for her daughter.
“COVID started and I got cut to part-time, and it slowly went down from there,” Darby said. “The next step, realistically, is job hunting. That’s my biggest thing. I just want to put this money away so I can lay back on it if need be.”
After the Oregon Legislature approved the $35 million in emergency funding, eight credit unions agreed to help distribute the $500 payments to around 70,000 Oregonians. In Roseburg, Umpqua Bank and Rogue Credit Union began distribution on Wednesday and will keep going until the funds run out.
Tina Trujillo said she wants to use the funding to get Chromebooks to make sure her children will have access to remote learning.
She said that the line, though long, was full of courteous people. Trujillo balanced an empty plastic cup on her head while waiting, after some of those people had handed out cold water from a cooler.
Despite the heat and the boredom, Trujillo said the check was worth the wait.
“It’s important because not everyone’s going to get this chance,” Trujillo said. “And who’s to say when the next stimulus bill is going to get passed, or what the future has in store for us after all this.”
For more information about the Oregon Emergency COVID-19 Relief Program, visit emergencychecks.oregon.gov.
(1) comment
With the vast majority in close contact and NOT wearing masks, they may need their $500 to help pay the hospital bills.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.