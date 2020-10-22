A Myrtle Creek man became the fifth person to die in Douglas County in connection with COVID-19, according to the Thursday update of the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
The Oregon Health Authority reported that the 64-year-old died on Saturday, Oct. 17, and the presence of an underlying health condition was being confirmed.
In cooperation with the Douglas County medical examiner, a post-mortem examination included several tests for COVID-19, which returned with positive results. It was the county's first case of COVID-19 to be discovered after death and the first coronavirus-attributed death of a Douglas County resident since Sept. 20.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said in order to protect the privacy of the man's family, no further information was provided.
"Each death related to COVID-19 is painful for all Douglas County residents, and a reminder of the terrible impact COVID-19 has had on our local communities," the COVID-19 Response Team said in Thursday's report. "The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Dr. Dannenhoffer, Douglas Public Health Network staff and the DCCRT continue to extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to all family members, friends, relatives, co-workers and community members of those who have passed after contracting this deadly virus."
"This is an incredibly heartbreaking situation," added Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman. "This is again a solemn reminder that the COVID-19 virus is still active in our communities."
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced five new positive test results and three new presumptive cases, pushing the county's total to 341 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The county also has had more than 15,000 negative test results.
Four Douglas County residents are presently hospitalized due to the virus, one of which is receiving care outside of the county.
The Douglas Public Health Network is monitoring 49 cases which are in isolation, as well as 179 others who are in self quarantine. The number of people in quarantine increased by 70 from Tuesday's report.
According to the Oregon Health Authority's Thursday report, those who passed ranged from 53 to 97 years of age. Underlying health conditions had been confirmed in seven of the cases.
Oregon had 373 new confirmed at presumptive cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 40,810. There have been 646 deaths statewide.
Did our Douglas County Commissioners and Douglas County Public Health Network deviant testing guidance cause Douglas County’s most recent death? It’s certainly debatable. In today’s press release from the County Commissioner’s Coronavirus Response Team, it says the deceased man;
“was discovered, unbeknownst to DPHN, that he was directly linked to a positive Douglas County case that is currently in isolation. He apparently had been sick with symptoms of the virus, but had not been tested for COVID-19 prior to his death.”
What this narrative doesn’t say is whether the deceased person KNEW he was a close contact with the positive Douglas County case. If he DID know about the other positive case, our Commissioners and DPHN may share blame for this person’s death due to their testing guidance which is different than CDC’s testing guidance.
The Commissioner’s Task Force reiterates their testing guidance EVERY day in their daily press releases by saying, “Isolation is recommended for confirmed and presumptive cases, quarantine is recommended for contacts of confirmed or presumptive cases.” The Commissioner’s Task Force doesn’t say anything about testing contacts of confirmed cases which is CONTRARY to CDC guidance to test ALL people in close or direct contact with someone who has tested positive.
Would the deceased man may be alive today if he had tested himself per CDC guidance and received proper medical care rather than following our County Commissioner’s Task Force guidance to stay home and do nothing for 14 days?
Long long ago and far far away, I was a sexually transmitted disease contact tracer. It was so long ago, we called it V.D. back then. Worst job ever! I had the unenviable task of getting the diagnosed patient to reveal all their sexual contacts and then I had to contact those people and their sexual contacts and then their sexual contacts. People lie. They fabricate. They create false narratives to make themselves look better or to make a point. It's human nature. And even when it comes to sexual contacts, people don't remember or don't think it's significant enough to mention. But the cases spread like ripples on a pond. People would say, oh, we didn't have sex, we just did [censored] and [censored.] People have trouble remembering what they did five minutes ago, much less five days ago. When it comes to covid contacts, people would likely be far more vague about who they were with, when and for how long.
My point is that it's really hard to get people who are trying to be honest to come up with all their contacts. They forget. They minimize. They're emotional, angry, embarrassed, scared. Their memory slips just when we need it most.
My understanding is that the unfortunate gentleman from Myrtle Creek was not a known contact. That info was discovered too late. It's near impossible to get the name of every contact due simply to human fallibility.
This particular situation is a tragedy and wake-up call. I want to see more people tested. I want to see action. But I see no point in blaming anyone for this sorrowful news. As a former contact tracer, I can tell you it's hard to get diagnosed patients to remember everything and to tell you about it. This was bound to happen sooner or later and it can happen with no one being to blame.
Please keep advocating for all the latest and best guidance to be followed locally. That's valuable and important. Maybe consider the hard realities involved in getting sick people to remember everything and to provide the tracers with details. It's impossible. You can't trace someone you don't know about.
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team reported a RECORD high 40 coronavirus cases and received 612 test results over the past week. Dividing 40 cases by 612 test results increases Douglas County’s 7-day positive test rate to a RECORD high 6.5 % today. Douglas County’s 7-day positive test rate is now significantly higher than the maximum Oregon School metric of 5% and is also above Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate of 6.2% today.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 75 new coronavirus cases and one new death in Lane County today. The six counties surrounding Douglas County have reported 530 cases and 7 deaths over the past week and a total of 5,119 cases and 45 deaths.
