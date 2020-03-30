Douglas County had eight cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer announced three new positive cases of the coronavirus on Monday, and one new case over the weekend.
Douglas Public Health Network launched an epidemiology investigation related to the new cases.
One week ago the county had one positive case.
There are currently eight positive cases of COVID-19, 240 negative tests and three hospitalizations in Douglas County. There have been no reported deaths or recoveries in the county.
No identifying information on any of the people has been released.
DPHN is tracking the test results from Douglas County residents and will update the chart at noon each day.
Sad to hear what is going on all across the nation. It's too bad our country has sporadic testing with less than a good test sensitivity. Is Douglas County running the 80% test, does anyone know? That's still a 20% error rate, and only for those showing symptoms. The lack of respirators and gear for medical people is really dangerous for all of us. And what about half the carriers are shedding the virus but don't show symptoms, so now it's everywhere. We all need to stay home.
NRToday published several articles promoting Douglas County’s drive through testing on March 17 and March 27. Our County Commissioners proclaimed Douglas County to be leaders in Oregon. On our March 27 phone call, Commissioner Boice told me “some” of the tests were back from the drive-through testing. When I asked him how many, he repeated “some.” Today we find Commissioner Boice’s claim to be false. The following information was released today:
“Results are not back for either clinic, initially it was hoped we would have them back in 2-4 days, but now it looks like it will be closer to a week for results. We will announce positives and negative tests as soon as we have them.”
https://files.constantcontact.com/16459d00701/94d7b152-e84f-4e5c-99fd-84348d376c5c.pdf
It’s been 13 days since the first people were tested and our County still doesn’t have the test results for those people. Even if those people test negative, how do we know they haven’t caught the virus since they were first tested? If those people actually had coronavirus, what steps have been taken to quarantine those people while awaiting their results? Have they been allowed to mingle in the community and possibly infect others?
I do give kudos to DPHN for correcting their previous statement that test results occur in 2 – 4 days. I know it’s hard to publish bad news. I don’t like that it takes weeks to get test results back. But I prefer to hear the truth rather than what somebody thinks I want to hear.
To Commissioner Boice, your credibility is horrible. We expect our leaders to be honest and credible. You are neither.
Oregon coronavirus cases are at 606 and have doubled in 4 days.
Oregon coronavirus deaths are at 16 and have doubled in 7 days.
Douglas County coronavirus cases are at 8 and have doubled in 2 days.
Oregon had 36 cases before they experienced their first death. The U.S. had 60 cases before they experienced their first death. Douglas County is less than a week away from their first death and it is expected to accelerate soon after.
Prepare and isolate yourself. If our hospitals need additional PPE , now is the time to get it. Relying on Eugene hospitals like Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer claims we should do is a mistake. Lane County has already experienced their first coronavirus death and they only have 1.5 licensed hospital beds per 1000 people compared to 1.3 in Douglas County.
"DPHN is tracking the test results from Douglas County residents and will update the chart at noon each day."
This is the second time NRToday has published this statement. I was able to access the website yesterday and can still access the cache, but every time I try to access the Douglas County Public Health Network site today I get the following error message:
"douglaspublichealthnetwork.org’s server IP address could not be found."
Am I doing something wrong?
Must have been operator error. I'm able to get in now.
