Douglas County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including 11 people who tested positive and four presumptive cases.
That followed a spike of 25 new cases Sunday, which shattered the previous record of 21 set on Saturday. In all, 61 new cases have been added since Friday.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response team called the new figures "disconcerting" and "staggering."
"This is definitely not the trend we wanted to see happening in our County. The exponential growth in unrelated cases is affecting a wide number of schools, care centers and workplaces in all parts of the county," the Douglas County COVID-19 Task Force said in a press release.
The first week of November saw the highest weekly total to date, with 78 new cases, 67 positive and 11 presumptive.
Approximately 589 people are now being supported by Douglas County in isolation and quarantine, and seven patients are hospitalized locally with the disease.
The new numbers bring Douglas County's total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 497.
Meanwhile, Coos County public health officials reported today that they have been affected by an outbreak sourced to a Douglas County Halloween party. Five of seven cases identified so far from that party are in Coos County residents.
Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health and Wellness, said this was a party for adults held by an organization, but he didn't know which organization was involved. He said investigators are looking into the incident.
Gleason said health officials typically see spikes after holidays.
Up to 50 people are still allowed to gather indoors, and Gleason said he believed this gathering involved no more people than that, although he did not have an exact figure.
"We know that when people have holidays, they want to gather, because we're humans right? We want social interaction, and we might have a little bit of COVID fatigue. But we let our guard down and stuff like this happens almost every time," he said.
Douglas County is not alone in facing dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 874 new cases on Sunday and another 723 new cases on Monday, bringing the total to 51,155 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
With one new death reported statewide Sunday and four new deaths on Monday, the number of Oregonians who have died of COVID-19 has reached 734.
Three of the deaths were in Lane County, and included an 84-year-old man, a 79-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man.
The fourth death was an 86-year-old woman who died at Salem Hospital.
And the death reported on Sunday was an 82-year-old man in Washington County.
All five had underlying conditions.
No new Douglas County deaths were reported Sunday or Monday.
County public health officials are pleading with the public to follow basic safety procedures to help prevent the spread. Chief among these are wearing masks in public, washing hands, remaining six feet away from people not in your household, and remaining home if sick.
The county also recommends minimizing travel and attendance at social gatherings.
"An ounce of prevention really is worth a pound of cure — and that’s never been more true than right now," the Response Team's press release said.
The governor instituted a two-week pause on activities for Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Jackson, and Umatilla Counties on Friday. The new restrictions are based on caseloads and could be applied to Douglas County in the future if its case numbers continue to grow.
The pause applies to counties with a case rate above 200 per 100,000 people over a two-week period.
Where it has been applied, the "pause" has included additional limits on gathering indoors. Restaurants, gyms and some other indoor facilities would have to limit to 50 people indoors. Churches are not included. Social gatherings would be limited to six people and indoor visits to nursing homes would be barred.
(2) comments
Residents should indeed be worried. Douglas County’s daily coronavirus cases have gone up almost 500% since July, while testing has only increased 3%. This is a huge disconnect. Coronavirus testing is the ONLY way to locate and isolate spreading coronavirus cases. Douglas County risks exponentially increasing case numbers and an overwhelmed hospital system by not ramping up its testing to at least the minimum recommended by the CDC.
-----------------------------------------Average
------------Average----Average----Positive
Year---------Daily------Daily---------Test
2020--------Tests------Cases-------Rate%----Deaths
Mar-----------24---------1.4----------5.8----------0
Apr------------27---------0.4----------1.6----------0
May-----------55---------0.1----------0.2----------0
Jun------------73---------0.5----------0.7----------0
Jul-------------94---------2.7----------2.8----------1
Aug-----------87---------1.7----------2.0----------2
Sep-----------91---------2.3-----------2.5----------1
Oct------------92--------4.3-----------4.7----------4
Nov MTD----97-------12.9---------13.3----------2
The CDC recommends isolating and testing all people in direct contact with someone who previously tested positive so the virus can be traced back to the source. Douglas County Public Health Network (our County Commissioners) does not follow CDC’s guidelines. DPHN does not test direct contacts. DPHN ONLY isolates direct contacts which doesn’t trace the virus back to the source and explains why testing has increased little while case numbers appear to be exploding exponentially.
In Oregon, scientists currently calculate every infected person infects 1.23 other people. This number is referred to as Rt and is an indicator of how fast coronavirus is spreading in a community. Currently, there are only 8 states in the U.S. where coronavirus is spreading faster than Oregon. This is according to the COVID Tracking Project (below link).
Oregon’s Rt = 0.97 in July. That means Douglas County’s 2.7 daily cases in July infected less than 3 other people (0.97 times 2.7) for a total of 5 or 6 infected people per day. Fast forward to today with Oregon’s Rt = 1.23 in November. That means Douglas County’s average 13 cases per day are infecting another 16 people for a total of 29 people, most of whom aren’t tested and traced. That means there are many unidentified infected people in our community who haven’t been isolated and are thus infecting another 1.23 other people in our community. And the number is expanding rapidly.
Let’s look at it another way. 25 new coronavirus cases were reported yesterday in Douglas County. On average, those 25 cases infected approximately 31 other people (25 times 1.23) for a total of 56 infected people. DPHN would probably need to test at least an additional 200 people to identify those 31 other infected people. And that’s only the positive cases we know about. But as you can see from Douglas County’s testing numbers, which have remained unchanged from July, DPHN has made little attempt to identify other people who are infected even though case numbers have increased 500%.
DPHN and our Commissioners are setting residents up for misery. At a minimum, DPHN has to begin testing and tracing direct contacts of positive cases or we are in for a world of hurt. Douglas County residents, health care workers and emergency responders should indeed be worried.
https://rt.live/
Roseburg Veterans Affairs has now reported 3 new coronavirus cases since yesterday, bringing their total cases to 58.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
