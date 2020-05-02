On the first day that Douglas County parks were reopened, a few people ventured out in the rain Friday to enjoy fresh air and exercise at River Forks Park west of Roseburg.
Glynn Duncan, of Melrose, took his young daughter to River Forks for some outdoor time. He thinks most people will follow the social distancing guidelines.
“I think so, people got pretty much scared and if they don’t keep social distancing something’s not right with those people,” Duncan said. “It’s time, it was a good time to open the parks. I have a 3-year-old daughter, and she’s been stuck in the house for days, she’s having fun.”
Dean Perske said he uses the boat ramp at River Forks occasionally to launch his boat to go fishing.
“I’m glad to see it and from what I’ve seen people are staying away from groups and people are out here walking,” Perske said. “I see some people with masks and some don’t. I’m hoping that everything will start getting back onto a more normal basis.”
Douglas County commissioners reopened county parks on a limited basis Friday after closing them March 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But they warn that if use restrictions are not followed, it could lead to re-closing the park facilities.
County Parks Director Rock Houston said the county is still recommending citizens continue to follow the state directive to ‘stay at home, stay in place,’ and if people do decide to venture into the parks, he hopes they will follow the guidelines of social distancing and remain dispersed.
“I’m not anticipating large crowds,” Houston said,”but as the weather changes we know there’s continued pressure on the property and we’re just trying to provide the safest outdoor recreation experience we can to help address the mental health and physical needs of people that are going through this.”
Houston said it take a little extra work to get the parks ready for more people.
“Most of the work was logistics making sure that we had our cleaning regimens and supplies and sanitation protocols in place to be more diligent than normal cleaning, given the COVID-19 issue,” Houston said.
The day facilities, mainly boat ramps, have remained open, but the restrooms and other infrastructures were closed.
“What we’re trying to do is open those restrooms and provide basic sanitation for people and remove other health risks,” he said.
Houston said the county is still following all the requirements of the governor’s executive order 20-12, so he recommends wearing masks, following the physical distancing guidelines and encouraging people to be dispersed.
“People should continue to be their own personal line of defense,” Houston said.
The county’s RV parks are now open for self-contained units and Oregon residents only. Most of the county’s properties, campgrounds and RV parks, he said, are focused on local citizens and local neighbors.
Houston said the county wants people to use good judgement when visiting the parks.
“If you’re concerned, you should probably stay home,” he said.
Park users must stay 6 feet away from others.
And visitors must come alone or in couples or families. Group use isn’t being allowed yet.
Pavilions, gazebos and playgrounds will remain closed.
And the parks department is cautioning that picnic tables won’t be sanitized.
Houston recommends you have your own soap, hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes available.
Restrooms will be sanitized in some of the more popular parks.
