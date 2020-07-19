Douglas County health officials reported five new positive COVID-19 test results Saturday, bringing the total number of positive and presumptive cases in the county to 83.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reports there are 22 people in the county that are in isolation, down from 24 on Friday. There has been one death, and no one from the county is currently hospitalized that has the coronavirus.
There are 353 new positive tests for COVID-19 and three new deaths, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
All three victims were over age 60 and two of the three had underlying health issues. Details of the third death are still being confirmed.
The state has now seen 14,149 positive tests with 259 total deaths.
Multnomah County had the most new cases with 87 and Washington County had 47.
Douglas Public Health officials say the majority of new positive cases have been directly linked to travel outside Douglas County, and especially those residents that have chosen to travel outside of Oregon.
Whenever traveling, people are encouraged to weigh the risks and do everything possible to limit the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.