An analysis by The News-Review, comparing the number of COVID-19 tests each county has reported to the Oregon Health Authority with that county’s population, showed that as of Tuesday Douglas County had tested 6.6 people per thousand population.
That put it in 24th place, with two-thirds of the counties testing at a higher rate and one-third testing at a lower rate.
The highest rate of testing was in Klamath County, at 20.2 per thousand. Jackson and Wasco counties tied for second place at 16.3 per thousand.
The lowest rate was in Baker County with 3.3 per thousand.
It’s difficult to discern any pattern in the data. Some richer and larger counties, as might be expected, were able to test at higher rates. But Lane County ranked below Douglas with 5.9 per thousand.
There’s no uniformity between counties about how the tests are provided or who’s providing them.
Here, drive-thru testing is offered by the Douglas Public Health Network, which contracts to provide public health services for Douglas County. While some providers have access to testing, and the hospital performs tests on some patients, the county’s done the bulk of it.
A Klamath County Public Health spokeswoman said the health department there is targeted toward specific needs like immunizations and reproductive health.
It does not have the resources to offer testing at all.
She attributed her county’s high rate of testing to the fact that the local hospital stepped up to fill the need.
Sky Lakes Medical Center, the nonprofit community hospital in Klamath Falls, has been offering daily drive-thru testing at an off-campus location since late March. It opened testing up for all comers — regardless of whether they have symptoms or a doctor’s note — in the first week of April.
Sky Lakes spokesperson Tom Hottman said they have around 100 people lining up for a test on a weekday, and the demand has remained relatively flat.
“We did it because we have put an emphasis on the health of the community for a long, long time — not merely taking care of people when they come in sick or bent or broken, but to be proactive in health. And this seemed to be one of the ways we could actually demonstrate our commitment to that,” Hottman said.
They would have started testing all comers sooner, but they had to scramble to get the necessary testing supplies. First, there was a shortage of transport vials, then the transport media, and then they didn’t have enough of the right swabs, Hottman said.
“It was like whack-a-mole. Every time one of these things would pop up we’d figure out what to do next, and then the rules would change,” he said.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said one thing that’s driving testing rates down in Douglas County is the small number of cases of COVID-19.
Just 23 people have tested positive for the illness here, and that number has remained flat for more than a week.
But is that just because fewer tests have been taken here? Dannenhoffer doesn’t think so.
The demand for tests has decreased, he said.
The county initially had difficulty obtaining testing supplies and limited tests to those with significant systems. But that changed about a week ago. Now there are more tests available, but fewer people want them.
“Since the demand has gone down, we’ve opened up now to anybody with any symptoms,” Dannenhoffer said.
Public health took on drive-thru testing here because it had similar experience offering drive-thru flu shots, Dannenhoffer said.
Health officials feared CHI Mercy Medical Center would be overwhelmed if it had primary responsibility for collecting tests. The hospital faced a shortage of personal protective equipment, but the county was able to save on PPE by having providers use the same mask and gown throughout each drive-thru clinic.
Even if a gradual move to begin reopening the economy led to double the number of cases, Dannenhoffer said the current testing supplies would be enough.
He encourages anyone who has symptoms to sign up for a test.
He said while the recommendation continues to be for those with symptoms to stay home — whether or not they test positive — getting tested helps the health department track down contacts and understand where the disease has spread.
Primary care provider authorization is still required, but usually a phone call to the doctor is all that’s needed.
“If you think you need a test, get a test,” Dannenhoffer said.
(1) comment
And you want to open? good lord. I hope you guys drain out with the rest of the sewage in the next time we are allowed to vote on it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.