Douglas County reported one new positive COVID-19 case Monday, although it doesn't change the county's total cases of 119, since it was a presumptive case which was already included in the total count.
Of the 119, four are presumptive and 115 are confirmed positive.
The one person that was hospitalized left the hospital, but another person was admitted and that is the only person that is now hospitalized with COVID in the county. The death toll remains at one.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reports that 40 people are in isolation.
Oregon reported 340 new confirmed and presumptive cases but no new deaths in the state. The state has had 17,088 cases since the first case was recorded in the state Feb. 28.
There were no new deaths and the state total remains at 289.
Multnomah County continues to pile up big numbers with 119 new cases, now at 4,039 cases. Washington County was second with 61, now at 2,553 and Umatilla County numbers are not slowing down. That county had 47 new cases, has recorded 16 deaths and now has 1,723 total cases in a county with a population of 78,000.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported that several of the new positive test results have been linked to travel outside Douglas County and many of those have been from outside the state. Now officials are starting to see cases linked to close-contact at social gatherings.
The county response team recommended every person take personal responsibility for their actions and adopt the proper precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
