The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced 10 new positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus over Sunday and Monday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 390.
The team announced eight new cases Sunday and two Monday. As of Monday's report, three county residents were receiving hospital care at local facilities. There were 49 patients in isolation and 337 in quarantine who were being monitored by the Douglas Public Health Network.
In that same time frame, the Oregon Health Authority reported three deaths related to COVID-19. Two patients who passed away Sunday — a 73-year-old Crook County woman and a 90-year-old Washington County woman — were both reported to have underlying health conditions. In the state's Monday report, a 90-year-old Multnomah County woman also passed away and had underlying health conditions.
The state health authority reported 1,091 new positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19 from Sunday to Monday, continuing a spike that has continued for the past two weeks. There have been nearly 46,000 cases reported since the health authority began reporting data in mid-March. The Oregon Health Authority, as well as the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team, do not log recovered cases of the coronavirus nor false positive tests in their daily or weekly data.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team noted in its Monday report that there would not be a Facebook virtual "town hall" with Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer Tuesday night due to Tuesday also being election night.
(1) comment
No doubt Republicans are delighted with these steps toward disease-induced herd immunity. I'm reminded of the old cartoons, dying-crawling man in desert, a mirage ahead of him. Disease-induced herd immunity is a deadly mirage.
To mix in another metaphor: it is going to be a dark and deadly winter.
On a happier note: Now (or, at least, soon) is the winter of discontent made glorious summer by this son of Scranton.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.