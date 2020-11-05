A 10th Douglas County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the noon update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team on Thursday.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said the 62-year-old woman passed away Wednesday after she was admitted to the hospital in connection with complications from coronavirus on Oct. 14. Citing privacy reasons, Dannenhoffer did not release additional information about her death.
The announcement comes as the Douglas County announced 15 confirmed cases and two presumptive cases of COVID-19 since its last update on Wednesday for a total of 428 cases in Douglas County. The 17 new cases reported Thursday mark the second highest daily total since the COVID-19 response team announced 22 total positive and presumptive cases on July 23.
The spike in cases prompted an urgent message from Dannenhoffer.
"Please stay home if you are sick, feeling sick or not fully recovered from being sick," Dannenhoffer said in a press release. "Please, if you are sick, do not attend birthday parties, weddings, poker nights, prayer groups, church or go work out at the gym. What I've noticed in the last several large local outbreaks are people who were sick, and still went to school, work, poker club and dinner parties."
The COVID-19 Response Team is monitoring 78 patients in isolation and another 389 in quarantine. The combined 467 total people being cared for are by far the most the team has been responsible for, team spokesperson Tamara Howell said Thursday.
The news was even worse statewide as the Oregon Health Authority announced 805 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and five deaths, pushing Oregon's COVID-19 death toll to 710.
Two of those deaths had previously been reported by Douglas County's response team. The remaining three were a 74-year-old Clackamas County man, an 86-year-old Multnomah County man and a 75-year-old Crook County man. Presence of an underlying health condition for all three victims was being confirmed.
The 805 cases reported Thursday are nearly 200 more than the health authority has reported in a single day since it started reporting COVID-19 data.
“Today’s high case count, combined with recent high counts, continue to show that COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly in Oregon than we had hoped,” said Dean Sidelinger, state health officer at OHA.
“Our data on the cases reported today is incomplete, as the case investigations are in process. But the case data from the past several days and weeks continue to show that the increased spread is driven through small informal gatherings and not due to large workplace or other outbreaks."
According to data reported Thursday, 408 of the new cases were reported in the Portland metropolitan counties of Multnomah (196), Washington (134), Clackamas (71) and Columbia (7). An additional 128 were attributed to the Salem metro area of Marion (79), Linn (24), Yamhill (17) and Polk (8) counties.
Jackson County reported 67 new cases, Deschutes County 45 and Lane County 26.
The Douglas Public Health Network will be holding a virtual "town hall" 4 p.m. Friday on Facebook Live. Dr. Dannenhoffer will host and accept questions during the live event. Questions can also be emailed in advance to Facebookquestions@douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
(7) comments
Governors from Maine and Massachusetts issued stricter mask mandates today requiring people to wear masks in public spaces at all times, regardless of distance from others. Maine has far fewer coronavirus cases and deaths than Oregon.
This is a "wakeup call" for Douglas County Commission Chairman Chris Boice to lead ANOTHER anti-mask rally at the county courthouse.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/two-states-to-require-masks-in-public-at-all-times-regardless-of-distance-from-others/ar-BB1aJFHw?li=BBorjTa
Roseburg Veterans Affairs just reported 2 more coronavirus cases today, bringing their total to 54 cases.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
And then...there we have a picture of unmasked people, including local so-called leaders (leading the party to death?) at the local Republican party headquarters.
Really. What is wrong with people? Is wearing a mask such a big ask?
Man, if I was one of the commissioners all this sickness and death sure would wear heavily on me. Then again, I follow the science and would never get elected around here.
The following News-Review statement is incorrect:
“The 17 new cases reported Thursday mark the second highest daily total since the COVID-19 response team announced 22 total positive and presumptive cases on July 23.”
The July 23 press release (below link) from our County Commissioners reported 15 coronavirus cases, NOT 22 cases as inaccurately reported by the News-Review. The 17 cases reported today is the highest EVER reported for one day in Douglas County.
http://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/07-23-20-DCCRT-NOON-CASE-DAILY-UPDATE-COVID-19.pdf
A RECORD 17 new coronavirus cases and 1 more death were reported in today’s press release from our County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team, breaking the previous record of 15 cases reported on July 23. This increases Douglas County’s total to 428 cases and 10 deaths, with 6 of those deaths occurring over the past two weeks.
Today’s press release from our hypocrite Commissioners exclaims in bold print, “Clearly, this should be a wakeup call for all of our residents!” What I want to know is how many more Douglas County deaths need to occur before our Commissioners heed THEIR OWN wakeup call, considering there were 2 deaths at the time County Commission Chairman Chris Boice led the anti-mask rally at the county courthouse.
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team reported 87 coronavirus cases and received 1,253 test results over the past two weeks. Dividing 87 cases by 1,253 test results increases Douglas County a RECORD HIGH 14-day positive test rate of 6.9% today. The school re-opening metric is a maximum of 5.0%.
The 87 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks represent a RECORD HIGH case rate of 78.4 today for Douglas County. The school re-opening metric is a maximum of 50.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 127 new coronavirus cases today and 1 death in Jackson County and a RECORD HIGH 668 cases and 6 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported a RECORD 790 new coronavirus cases and 5 deaths today. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon is a RECORD HIGH 10.1% today. Douglas County is close behind with a 7-day positive test rate of 10.0%.
"Dannenhoffer did not release additional information about her death" because he didn't want to say both of the last two deaths occurred at Mercy Medical Center according to the Oregon Health Authority report below.
Dr. Dannenhoffer has no problem identifying the hospital if it isn't Mercy, as he has done previously when Douglas County residents died at Legacy, OHSU and PeaceHealth hospitals.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ERD/Pages/Oregon-reports-805-new-confirmed-and-presumptive-COVID-19-cases-5-new-deaths.aspx
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.